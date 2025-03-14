Cameron Boozer, the Duke signee and the son of legendary Chicago Bulls player Carlos Boozer, made history for the Columbus Explorers after he was selected in the Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys’ High School First Team All-American team for the third straight season.

Ad

The official Instagram pages of Columbus Basketball and Naismith Awards collaborated to publish the news on Friday:

Ad

Trending

"𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 🏀Today we were honored to present Cameron Boozer with his @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ HS First Team All-America jersey for the THIRD straight season 👏 #JerseyMikesNaismith2025," the post was captioned.

Proud father Carlos Boozer also commented on the post:

Carlos Boozer shares his reaction as son Cameron Boozer receives third straight Naismith Boys’ HS First Team All-American jersey (Image: IG/ Naismith Awards)

The two-time NBA All-Star commented with three fire emojis.

Ad

Boozer has been exceptional for the Explorers this season, leading them to a 27-3 overall record. Furthermore, he also won the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament after defeating Windermere in a dominating 68-34 victory on Saturday.

Cameron Boozer, along with his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, made sure that the Explorers won their games by blowout margins. In the Regional Quarterfinals, they locked in a 93-54 win against Doral Academy to enter the Regional Semifinals, where they faced Western, who they defeated by a 92-48 scoreline.

Ad

They secured a 74-44 record in the Regional Finals against Miami on Feb. 20 and a 78-48 victory against Seminole on Saturday.

In four seasons at the Explorers, Boozer has averaged a double-double with 21.2 points, 3.5 assists, 11.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game in 118 matches.

In his senior year, the 6-foot-9 power forward scored 22.6 points, dished out 3.2 assists, grabbed 12.0 rebounds, stole the ball twice and had 1.3 blocks per contest in 28 matches.

Cameron Boozer predicted 2026 NBA Draft pick

The Duke signee was predicted by ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo to be the third pick in the 2026 Mock NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9 power forward is predicted to follow Darryn Peterson as the first pick and AJ Dybantsa as the second pick.

Ad

Famous basketball page Slam High School posted the rankings on Instagram:

Ad

The Utah Jazz holds the third pick in the 2026 NBA Draft as a Top-8 protected pick. However, if Boozer is picked 9th through 30th, he will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Do you think Boozer will be the third pick at the 2026 NBA Draft?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback