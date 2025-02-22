Carlos Boozer shares his reaction as sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer lead Columbus to a 30-point win to reach the State semifinals

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, signed for the Duke Blue Devils on Oct. 11 last year. The brothers will join Jon Scheyer's team next season. Meanwhile, they continue to represent the Columbus Explorers in the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament.

After a blowout 92-48 win against Western in the Region Finals, the Explorers continued their domination to win their 12th straight game against the Miami Stingarees, winning the game 74-44.

The famous basketball page, "Sports Center NEXT," published the highlights as the Boozer twins and the Explorers seemed unstoppable:

"Columbus put on a show tonight, defeating Miami by 30 to advance to the state semifinals. 😤🔥 🎥 @reelsleepy," the post was captioned.

Carlos Boozer took to the comments section to react to their performance:

"🔥," commented Boozer.

With the win, the Explorers now enter the State semifinals and will face Seminole on Mar. 7. The winner of the game will take on either Windermere or Sarasota in the State Championship match. Furthermore, the win also marked the Explorers' 18th game in which they have won by more than 20 points.

Cameron Boozer scored a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, marking his 16th game in which he has scored more than 16 points. The Explorers also got some help from Caleb Gaskins, who also recorded a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. They now have a 25-3 overall record.

Cameron Boozer is averaging a double-double for Columbus this season. He is scoring 22.6 points, grabbing 12.0 rebounds, dishing out 3.2 assists, stealing the ball twice and has 1.3 blocks in 28 matches.

This is his fourth season for the Explorers and he has played 118 games, posting averages of 21.2 ppg, 3.5 apg, 11.4 rpg, 1.6 spg and 1.9 bpg.

Cameron Boozer talks about choosing Duke

Plenty of teams were interested in signing the Boozer twins, however, they chose to play for their father's alma mater. Cameron Boozer talked about the decision to join the Blue Devils with On3:

“There’s great tradition at both schools so there was really no wrong answer," he said.

"But I think what Duke has in terms of infrastructure they’ve built over the years and the amazing coaching staff they’ve put together made the difference for us.”

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson next season.

