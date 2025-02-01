Carlos Boozer shares his reaction to sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer's combined efforts in win over Link Academy

On Friday, Carlos Boozer watched his sons, Cayden and Cameron, dominate in Columbus' 70–47 win over Link Academy. The former NBA star was courtside, cheering them on as they contributed 39 points in Explorer’s statement victory.

On Friday, Sports Center Next highlighted their performance on Instagram, noting how the "Boozer bros" put on a show.

“Duke recruits Cameron and Cayden Boozer put on a show tonight defeating Link Academy. The Boozer bros combined for 39 pts, with Cameron finishing with 24 pts and Cayden adding 15 pts,” the post read.

Trending

Carlos Boozer reacted to the post in the comments with:

"🔥🔥🔥"

Carlos Boozer via Instagram

The win marked Columbus' seventh straight, pushing its record to 20-3 this season. Besides, the Boozer twins have been on fire lately, with Cayden dropping 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists in their previous game against Westminster Academy. Cameron added 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 86–61 victory.

Furthermore, the twins delivered again in their showdown against powerhouse Montverde Academy on Jan. 24. Cayden scored 13 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Cameron exploded for 25 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in the 79–59 win.

Both brothers signed with Duke in November, setting the stage for their next chapter. Cameron, a 6-foot-9 point forward, is ranked No. 3 nationally, while Cayden, a 6-foot-4 point guard, sits at No. 24.

Carlos Boozer's sons, Cameron and Cayden, add another accolade to their stellar high school careers

Carlos Boozer’s sons, Cameron and Cayden, added another big milestone to their stellar high school careers. The twins have been named to the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game, following in their father’s footsteps. In 1998, Carlos Boozer made his mark in the same event, dropping 22 points and 11 rebounds. Now, his sons are keeping the family legacy alive.

The announcement was made on NBA Today and later shared by SportsCenter Next on Instagram on Monday. Cameron and Cayden will be joining the East team. They will be headlining a talented roster that includes Highland School’s Nate Ament, Braylon Mullins of Greenfield-Central, IMG Academy’s Darius Acuff Jr., Calvary Christian’s Shon Abaev, and Isiah Harwell from Wasatch High School.

This year’s McDonald’s All-American games will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with the boys’ and girls’ games set for Apr. 1. With the way the Boozer twins have been dominating high school basketball, all eyes will be on them when they enter the court during the McDonald’s All-American.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback