Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony shares 1-word reaction as son Kiyan Anthony rocks American Eagle outfit

Carmelo Anthony’s son, Syracuse four-star signee Kiyan Anthony, has posted pictures of himself rocking an American Eagle outfit on Instagram on Tuesday. The post, garnering several reactions, has also drawn a comment from one of his staunchest supporters, his mom, La La Anthony. She commented,

“Love 🔥🔥”

La La Anthony's reaction to Kiyan Anthony's Instagram post

The four-star shooting guard led his team, the LuHi Crusaders, to the Throne national high school basketball tournament victory over the weekend.

He was named the tournament MVP after LuHi beat Allen High School (TX) 71-68 in the championship game. The Crusaders had earlier defeated Highland High School (VA) and Brennan High School (TX) to reach the championship game.

Anthony came up big in the championship game, putting up a dominant performance. He scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Crusaders are now 24-6 this season with the championship triumph. Now, they can focus on another prestigious national tournament going down this week, the Chipotle Nationals. It is another opportunity for the program to make up for missing out on Nike’s EYBL Scholastic Tournament victory.

The Throne National High School Basketball Tournament was a big boost for Kiyan Anthony after missing out on the McDonald’s All-American roster.

The four-star’s snub by the select committee in January caused a lot of discontent within the New York hoops community. However, he has proven how important he is as a nationally relevant star over the past weekend.

Kiyan Anthony and other NBA legacies heading to the Chipotle Nationals

This is an important week in high school basketball, with two of the most important events in basketball happening. Following Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American games, all eyes are now on the Chipotle Nationals, where national heavyweights will contest for the title.

The event will see the presence of several NBA legacies, including Kiyan Anthony and Carlos Boozer's sons. Like Anthony, Cayden and Cameron Boozer are set for a college adventure at their father's alma mater, Duke.

Anthony announced his commitment to the Syracuse Orange in November 2024, setting his sights on continuing his father’s legacy at the program. Apart from remaining in New York as the state’s top prospect of the 2025 class, Anthony has a lot to live up to in terms of expectations.

His father, Carmelo, was a member of Syracuse’s only national championship-winning team in 2003.

Whether or not he will be able to replicate his father’s success at the program remains to be seen.

