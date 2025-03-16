Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony has seemingly added another piece of body art to his collection.

Inked NBA, via their official Instagram page on Friday, shared a preview of Kiyan's new tattoo, which is a drawing of Jesus Christ, alongside three crosses on Calvary.

Kiyan previously had a tattoo of his mother, La La Anthony, drawn on his left arm. With the portrait, Kiyan also had his mother's and grandmother's names alongside an appreciation message for his mom, which read, "Dear Mom, you continuously put me before yourself. You are my why. I thank God for you every day."

Kiyan also has a tattoo on his left ankle, which says, "Creator of my own reality."

Kiyan, who just turned 18 on March 7, committed to play college basketball at Syracuse, his father's alma mater. He will join fellow Syracuse signees Sadiq White, Aaron Womack and Luke Fennel at the college level next season.

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony expresses disappointment over his son Kiyan Anthony McDonald's All-American snub

Being a McDonald's All-American himself, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony was quite disappointed with his son, Kiyan Anthony, missing out on the McDonald's All-American roster, especially when he thought he would make it.

"I think he deserved to make it, no bias," Carmelo said on Friday's episode of '7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.' "I think he really put the work in and really deserves to be a McDonald's All American because of his journey and because of his trajectory and how his development went.

"You talking about a kid, who freshman basketball, freshmen year, to becoming the number one player in the state of New York. That should mean something itself; being the number one player in the state of New York." (28:38-29:09)

Carmelo was even more disappointed with the fact that he did a deal with McDonalds. Anthony recently collaborated with McDonald's in announcing a limited-edition All-American Games happy meal. He spoke about being quite optimistic about Kiyan making the roster after the deal, but that was not the case.

A total of 48 top-rated seniors were named to the McDonald's All American roster. The event is scheduled to take place on April 1.

