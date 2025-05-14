Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony drops a look at fresh new fits in latest IG dump (PHOTOS)

Kiyan Anthony, son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, will follow in his father's footsteps as he is set to join the Syracuse Orange next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard finished at the 32nd spot nationally in the 247Sports High School Basketball Rankings.

Anthony, who also owns a clothing brand named 'One Way Clothing,' shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram account, showing off some fresh fit pictures on Tuesday. Check out some pictures below:

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony drops a look at fresh new fits in latest IG dump (Image: IG/kiyananthony)

Here's the full carousel posted by Anthony:

"Blessed & highly favored 🤲🏽," Anthony captioned his post.

Anthony, who ranks as the No. 1 player in New York (as per On3's Industry Rankings), received offers from top programs, including the Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers and Michigan Wolverines, among others.

However, he chose to sign for Syracuse on Nov. 15 last year and spoke to ESPN about his decision, talking about creating his own name for the program:

"From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family," Anthony said in November. "My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I've already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit."

Kiyan Anthony's mother La La Anthony shares BTS of his shoot with PSD Underwear

Anthony, who has a NIL value of $1.1M (according to On3), has signed deals with PSD Underwear on Sep. 21, Nerf on Sep. 28 and Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation on Oct. 26 in 2023. He also signed a deal with AT&T on Mar. 3 this year.

His mother, La La Anthony, shared some videos in front of the iconic Biggie mural in New York as Anthony posed for the brand last week. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared her stories as a post:

Anthony will be joined by Luke Fennell and Sadiq White Jr. next season.

