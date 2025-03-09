Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony leads LuHi to Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament finals on his birthday in a close win

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, continues to make waves in the final year of his high school basketball career. The Syracuse Orange signee led Long Island Lutheran to the Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament Finals on his 18th birthday.

Anthony put on a show in a thrilling encounter against CIA Bella Vista on March 7 to take his side into the finals. He had 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals as LuHi won the game with a 58-52 scoreline. SportsCenter Next, a portal dedicated to high school sports news, posted the key moments from the game on their Instagram account following the matchup.

In the clip, Kiyan Anthony received a pass from one of his teammates and displayed his shooting prowess to score a basket. In another featured highlight, he ran down the court, dribbling past two defenders to lay the ball into the basket.

Long Island Lutheran defeated the CIA Bella Vista Bears 58-52 in a closely contested game. While the Bears tried to make a comeback in the game, in the last two quarters, they couldn't do enough to seal the win.

Anthony went 7-for-9 from the free throw line, 4-for-12 from the field and 1-from-5 from beyond the arc. He topped his performance with two assists, playing a crucial role in LuHi's run to the finals.

Dylan Mingo supported Anthony, adding 14 points, hitting 4 of 10 shots from the floor, including a 3-pointer, and also made 5 of 6 free throws. Mingo added five rebounds and an assist, alongside three steals and a block on the defensive end to help LuHi reach the final.

Kiyan Anthony also shines in LuHi's win over Brewster Academy

Kiyan Anthony delivered another important performance with 20 points and nine rebounds, leading his team to a victory in a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League game on Thursday. He shot 6-for-10 from the field and went 2-for-5 from beyond the arc against Brewster Academy.

Anthony would look to replicate the same performance when he suits up for the Syracuse Orange next season. Before that, his goal would be to bring glory to his high school, where he has shaped his career. Long Island Lutheran is ranked as the 2nd best team in the state of New York per MaxPreps.

