Kiyan Anthony, the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, completed his high school basketball career and will play for the Syracuse Orange next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was hyped about Georgia Bulldogs signee Jacob Wilkins' performance at the Iverson Classic on Friday.

Wilkins posted a carousel of images from the game featuring 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson, Kiyan and more on his Instagram account on Monday.

Anthony shared a one-word reaction in the comments section.

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony shares 1-word reaction to Georgia-bound Jake Wilkins' Iverson Classic moments (Image: iamjakewilkins)

"bruddaa," Anthony wrote.

Wilkins, who was joined by other top prospects, including Duke Blue Devils signee Shelton Henderson, Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac Jr. and Arkansas Razorbacks signee Darius Acuff Jr., among others, in Team Loyalty, defeated Team Honor 164-151.

Wilkins scored 16 points on 8 of 13 shooting, with eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 22:46 minutes. Darius Acuff scored a game-high 32 points and recorded a double-double with 11 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 27:21 minutes.

He shot 14 of 23, including 2 of 5 from beyond the arc and converted 2 of 4 free throws.

Team Honor was represented by Anthony and his future Syracuse teammate Sadiq White Jr., UConn Huskies signee Eric Reibe and Kentucky Wildcats signee Jasper Johnson, among others.

Anthony scored 26 points on 9 of 13 shooting and 4 of 6 from behind the 3-point line. He also had four rebounds, one assist and one block in 21:07 minutes.

Iowa State Cyclones signee Jamarion Bateman scored a team-high 27 points. He also had five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 27:59 minutes off the bench.

Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran celebrates an impressive record

Kiyan Anthony, who finished his senior high school season with the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (New York), led the team to a 21-7 overall, and a 7-4 record in the Florida Section Nike Elite Basketball League, where it finished sixth.

The season marked the Crusaders' third consecutive campaign where they finished in the top five of the ESPN High School final rankings. The official Instagram page of the school shared the news on Monday.

"LuHi is the only program in the country that has finished inside the Top 5 of the final ESPN rankings for each of the past three seasons. An incredible accomplishment for all of the players that have left a legacy of excellence and set a standard for the future! Consistency! Freshman @heisabram6 and @m4xxtj for 2024-2025 as well, can only tag 20!" the caption read.

Anthony will be joined by Luke Fennell and Sadiq White at Syracuse next season.

