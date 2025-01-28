Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony snubbed in McDonald’s All-American lineup, AJ Dybantsa and Boozer twins make the cut

Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony is one of several top high school hoops stars who missed out on the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Games.

The selection committee announced the final roster on Monday. The final selection included top names in high school basketball, both from the East and West Coasts and in the boys and girls categories.

The Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, will team up with Darius Acuff Jr. and nine other boys to represent the East.

On the other hand, AJ Dybantsa, Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson and Tounde Yessoufou will feature for the West. The East will be coached by Herman Harried of Lake Clifton High School, Maryland.

The West will be coached by Danny Broussard of St. Thomas More Catholic School, Louisiana. Both coaches will be assisted by a team of assistants.

Dates, venue and how to watch the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Games

The McDonald’s All-American Games will be played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 1. It is the first time the event will be held in Brooklyn in its almost five decades of existence.

For 48 years, the games have served as the connecting factor in high school basketball, bringing together the very best in the game.

The final roster, consisting of 24 boys and 24 girls, was selected by a selection committee of top analysts, scouts, journalists and coaches nationwide. They made their selection from a pool of hundreds of top high school players, representing different communities from different sections of the country.

This year’s edition will feature a pre-games warm-up, the Sprite Jam Fest. It will be held on Mar. 31 with side attractions including a dunk competition, a 3-point contest and a knockout game. Fans can watch the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Games on ESPN and ESPN2.

The main events will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on April 1 with the girls’ game. The game will air on ESPN2. The boys’ game will follow at 9:00 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN. The Sprite Jam Fest will also air on ESPN2 on Mar. 31 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

