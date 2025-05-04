Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young recreates moment from his senior HS season at Mater Dei (PHOTOS)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has recreated photos from his senior year at Mater Dei High School. The Panthers shared the photos in an Instagram post on Saturday.

The post was captioned:

“Bryce Young recreates his senior photos at Mater Dei. We love to see it.”

Young played high school football at Mater Dei after transferring from Cathedral High School (Los Angeles, CA) in 2018. He threw for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns as a senior. The record earned him the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year and California's Gatorade Football Player of the Year awards.

He was also recognized as the High School Offensive Player of the Year by USA Today. His high school career numbers include 13,520 passing yards and 152 touchdowns. Rated five-star, he was the No. 1 quarterback of the 2020 class as well as the No. 2 overall recruit, per 247Sports.

Although Bryce Young initially committed to play college football at USC, he flipped over to Alabama where he played three seasons of college football. After a season playing backup to Mac Jones as a freshman, Young broke out in his sophomore season at Alabama. He dominated with 4,872 passing yards for 47 touchdowns and three additional scores on his feet.

In one of the most acclaimed individual seasons in college football, he won the Heisman, AP Player of the Year and the Davey O'Brien Award. Young also won the Manning Award and the Maxwell Award and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, sealing his iconic sophomore season.

Other Mater Dei alums in the NFL apart from Bryce Young

Bryce Young is the most notable NFL Draft out of Mater Dei, but he's by no means the only one. Drafted with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Young has created a legacy that cannot be easily replicated.

However, his success wasn't random. It's a part of a larger success story at Mater Dei that has names like Quentin Lake, Curtis Robinson, Ryan Stonehouse and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Before Bryce Young heard his name called in the draft, St. Brown's name had been called two years earlier. He was the 112th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Similarly, Lake was drafted in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

While Robinson and Stonehouse went undrafted in 2021 and 2022 respectively, they made it to the league, signed by the 49ers and the Tennessee Titans, respectively.

