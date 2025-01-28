Cayden Boozer, CeCe Boozer, and GF Yva Lauren share their reaction as Cameron Boozer gets McDonald's All-American nod

The 2025 McDonald's Boys' All-American game will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 1. The event will showcase some of the best high school prospects from across the country, including five-star power forward from Columbus High School, Cameron Boozer.

Cameron, the son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer, is one of the top recruits from the Class of 2025. He committed to the Duke Blue Devils along with his brother Cayden Boozer in October last year. The duo chose the Blue Devils over other top programs such as Miami, Florida, Kentucky and Florida State.

The Boozer twins will be part of the East Boys team at the All-American game, sharing the court with other top athletes such as Malachi Moreno, Darius Acuff and AJ Dybantsa. Cameron shared the news on his Instagram account and Cayden, along with their mother CeCe Boozer and his girlfriend Yva Lauren, reacted to the post in the comment section:

"Big time," Cayden commented on the post.

"I’m so proud of u," Cameron's girlfriend, Lauren said.

"My burger boy," CeCe wrote in the comments.

Cameron is ranked No.2 in the country, just behind AJ Dybantsa, according to On3. He is also considered the best overall prospect in the state of Florida.

Cameron Boozer led Columbus to victory over Perry on final day of Spalding Hoophall Classic

The Spalding Hoophall Classic showcased some of the best high school basketball players from across the country. Cameron Boozer and Columbus High School participated in the tournament and won their game against Perry High School on the final day.

The five-star power forward finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, as per On3. He made 11 of his 15 field goal attempts, went 7-for-7 from the free throw line and was perfect from beyond the arc, going 2-for-2.

His brother, Cayden Boozer, also had a strong performance, finishing with 11 points, eight assists and four rebounds. The Columbus Explorers won the game 75-65 and improved to an overall record of 17-3.

They followed this up with an impressive win over the No.11 ranked Montverde Academy on Friday, Jan. 24. The Boozer twins led the way once again, combining for 38 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists en route to a 79-59 win.

