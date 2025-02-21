Cayden Boozer, the Duke signee and No. 22 prospect in the 2025 Class gave his take on a post by the famous basketball page Issa Bucket Productions' post on Instagram, asking the audience to choose one player between four players from Florida.

Ad

These included Class of 2026 Willie Burnett III, Louisville commit Mikel Brown Jr., Cincinnati signee Shon Abaev and Florida signee Alex Lloyd. Boozer took to the comments section to choose his pick:

Cayden Boozer makes his pick for best baller among Alex Lloyd, Christopher Mikel Brown Jr, Willie Burnett III and Shon Abaev.

"Alex Lloyd and it ain't close," commented Cayden Boozer.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"WHO IS THE BEST BUCKET IN FL⁉️👀" the post was captioned.

Alex Lloyd ranks at the 41st spot nationally and 10th in the small forward position in Florida. The 6-foot-2 forward had interest from top programs including Florida State, Dayton, Florida State Gulf University, St. John's and Miami, among others, before he chose to sign for the Gators on Apr. 17.

Lloyd averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in his sophomore year in 2022-23. However, he improved his stats last season, scoring 19.4 points, grabbing 4.7 boards, stealing the ball twice, dishing out three assists, combined with 0.8 bpg in 29 games.

Ad

His skills and gameplay also earned him praise from the Florida head coach Todd Golden:

"We are thrilled to welcome Alex Lloyd and his family into our Gator basketball program,” Golden said."

"Alex is one of the best high school guards in the country, and we are really excited to add him to our group. He comes from a great family, and he has always been passionate about joining our program. There is no doubt he will have great success within our program."

Ad

Lloyd was also selected to play in the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va.

Cayden Boozer wins the National Guard Watch Player of 2025

Ranked as the fourth best point guard and player in Florida in the 2025 Class, Cayden Boozer became the first player to win the National Guard Watch player of 2025.

The official Instagram page of 'Made Hoops' posted this feat on their page on Feb. 5:

Ad

Ad

"Cayden Boozer is simply a winner 🗣️🔥The Duke commit has led his squads to wins at every level, making him our first @nationalguard Guard Watch player of 2025 🫡 #YearOfTheGuard," the post was captioned.

The Boozer twins will be joined by Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson at the Blue Devils next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback