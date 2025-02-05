Duke signee Cayden Boozer is known for his basketball IQ and passing prowess on the court. The Columbus Explorers guard and his twin brother Cameron Boozer will join Jon Scheyer's side next season. Meanwhile, he continues to impress, playing for his high school.

After being rated as the fourth-best point guard in the Class of 2025, Cayden Boozer was selected as the first National Guard Watch player of 2025. The Instagram page of MADE Hoops posted about Boozer being the first player to win this feat and his family joined the comments section to congratulate him.

His brother and No. 2 recruit in the 2025 Class, Cameron Boozer, father and NBA legend Carlos Boozer and mother CeCe commented under the post.

Cayden Boozer’s big honor sparks heartfelt family reactions from CeCe, Cameron and Carlos Boozer

"Omg, that's my brother," Cameron Boozer wrote.

"🔥🔥🔥" - Carlos Boozer's reaction.

"❤️❤️❤️" - CeCe Boozer's reaction.

The 6-foot-5 point guard is ranked at the 22nd spot nationally and fourth in Florida. He has played 109 games for the Explorers, averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. This season, the point guard has played 22 games and is posting averages of 12.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.3 bpg.

His freshman season in 2021-22 was his best offensively. In 30 matches, he averaged 16.6 ppg, 5.1 apg, 4.8 apg, 1.8 spg and 0.4 bpg for the Columbus Explorers.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer got offers from top programs, such as Florida, Miami, Kentucky, Florida State, North Carolina, Kansas and Missouri. However, the twins chose to sign for their father's alma mater, Duke, on Nov. 10.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer talks about Cayden Boozer and new signings

The Duke Blue Devils sit at the second spot in the 2025 recruiting class, according to On3. In December, The Instagram page of Duke Men's Basketball shared a post with a message from coach Jon Scheyer as he talked about the new signings:

"When you think about Shelton Henderson, when you think about Cayden Boozer, when you think about Nick Khamenia, when you think about Cameron Boozer, the word competitiveness comes to mind with all four of those guys, and that was really important to us, and how we continue to build the program, how we continue to move this thing forward, high level competitiveness."

With the signings of the Boozer twins, Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia, how far will the Blue Devils go next season?

