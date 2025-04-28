Duke Blue Devils signee Cayden Boozer was impressed with JJ Crawford, the son of the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Jamal Crawford. On Sunday, the Class of 2029 guard displayed a stellar outing at the EYBL Session 1 for Rotary Prep in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ad

The famous basketball page Slam High School shared some highlights of Crawford's game as the 5-foot-9 combo guard was seen doing it all as he led his team to an 83-61 win against Liv0n on Sunday. The highlights showed Crawford take shots from deep with ease and use his terrific dribbling skills to create space and finish in the paint:

Ad

Trending

"2029 JJ Crawford just dropped 24 PTS with 6 threes at EYBL Session 1 🚨👀 @jjcrawford11 @nikeeyb @_maxx_," the post was captioned.

Cayden Boozer shares 2-word reaction as ex-NBA star Jamal Crawford's son shines in the Nike EYBL session 1

"The goods," Boozer commented.

Ad

JJ scored 24 points on 57.1% shooting, including an impressive 7-for-12 from the 3-point line. He also had three assists and two blocks in 29:44 minutes. The 8th grader was also assisted by Steven Sun, Jordan Mize and Owen Eteuati Edwards, who scored in double digits.

Sun recorded 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, shooting 66.7% from the field and 62.5% from beyond the arc in 22:13 minutes. Mize had 13 points on 55.6% shooting and 2-for-3 from behind the 3-point line. He combined this with four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 19:34 minutes.

Ad

Edwards played for 22:08 minutes and recorded 12 points on 44.4% shooting. He also had six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in the match.

With their biggest lead being of 28 points, Rotary Prep were in the lead for 31:33 minutes in the game. Furthermore, they had a 13-point scoring run going on, compared to an eight-point scoring run for Liv0n.

How has Jamal Crawford's son's Rotary Prep performed in the Nike EYBL Session I?

JJ Crawford's Rotary Prep commenced the EYBL Session I with a matchup against No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Jason Crowe Jr.'s Oakland Soldiers, on Friday. They fell in a close 74-71 margin at the Arizona Athletic Ground - Court 8.

Ad

In their second match, they came up against JL3 on Saturday and failed to get a win again. They were defeated by another tight 62-60 margin. Their victory against Liv0n was their first in Session 1.

They will now face Team Takeover, Jet Academy, Team United and AZ Unity in May in Memphis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More