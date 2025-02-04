Carlos Boozer’s son Cayden Boozer has reacted after news emerged that 5-star recruit Nate Ament will no longer visit Kansas State after visiting Ament, who is ranked the No.4 overall prospect in the high school basketball class of 2025 as per ESPN and ON3, was scheduled to visit Kansas State as he considers offers from different schools for college basketball.

However, according to a post shared on the recruit news Instagram page on Feb 3, 2024, the 6-foot-9 small forward will no longer be visiting the school. Following the news, Boozer reacted to the post with an eye emoji in the comment section.

While Boozer’s eye emoji caption was subtle, it appears the twin brother of Cameron Boozer already knows something, considering Ament visited Duke before canceling his scheduled visit to Kansas State.

Cayden Boozer shares his reaction as 5-star SF Nate Ament cancels his visit to Kansas State (Image by Instagram/@recruitnews)

Boozer recently commented on Ament’s post after he shared pictures of his visit to Duke, with the 6-foot-4 point guard saying:

"Yk this is the move twin🤞🏾🤞🏾."

Cayden Boozer urges Nate Ament to join him at Duke (Image by Instagram/@ament_nate)

The two Boozer twins, along with other commits, were even part of the team that welcomed Ament for his visit to Duke. Ament is the last player in the top four in the class of 2025 yet to commit to a college.

Ament is yet to decide despite Boozer’s influence

Although the Boozer twins are urging Ament to commit to Duke, the Highland basketball star has not made any decision yet. However, the prospect of playing with the two Boozer twins could sway his decision.

Both Boozer twins will play college basketball with the Blue Devils, following in their father’s footsteps, who helped the team win the 2001 NCAA championship.

Duke, however, is not the only school interested in signing Ament but the Blue Devils are currently leading the race for the small forward.

According to On3 prediction, Duke has a 26.1% chance of signing the overall No.4 prospect in the high school class of 2025.

However, Tennessee, with a 17.3% chance, is also in the running. Louisville is also in the running with a 14.8% chance, while Notre Dame and Texas have also made an offer.

Should Ament choose Duke, however, he will become the fifth player from the class of 2025 to choose the Blue Devils, following the Boozer twins, Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson.

