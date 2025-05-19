CFB Insider logs Big Ten prediction for 5-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho, pursued by Oregon and Penn State

A clear leader may be emerging in the race to sign five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. This is in light of the latest expert prediction logged by On3’s Steve Wiltfong. According to Wiltfong, the Oregon Ducks are the favorites to land Iheanacho.

Wiltfong explained this prediction on Saturday while appearing on the On3 Recruits show with Josh Newberg:

“I felt like Oregon’s been the leader for a while but I just didn’t log that prediction because I wanted to make sure that Jackson Cantwell ended up at Miami before I logged that prediction.”

Wiltfong added:

“Maryland’s been a leader but now you have Oregon, LSU, and Penn State in the top three, I’m being told. I think he loves Oregon, loves Coach Terry, loves where they’re at as a program; obviously what Oregon brings off the field from an infrastructure standpoint.”

Iheanacho previously considered the Maryland Terrapins as one of his top priority options for college. As a Maryland native, committing to his hometown school wouldn’t have been strange. However, changes have occurred in the five-star offensive tackle’s recruitment. Wiltfong’s prediction is only a pointer to what Iheanacho has hinted at in a previous interview with 247Sports, where he said:

“Oregon now is back to being my No. 1, and LSU is No. 2. I initially intended on committing in August. I think I can probably see myself committing in the next month, month-and-a-half. I want to take a couple of official visits before I do that. I have an opportunity to commit really early, and I am weighing my options.”

Why Immanuel Iheanacho is important for Oregon

Landing Immanuel Iheanacho will be huge for Dan Lanning and his staff, after missing out on the nation’s top offensive tackle prospect, Jackson Cantwell, who committed to Miami last week ahead of the Ducks and Georgia. Iheanacho is the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 class behind Cantwell, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Therefore, getting a talent as good as Immanuel Iheanacho in the offensive line will be a huge win for Oregon despite losing out on Cantwell. Iheanacho will announce his commitment in August, giving the Oregon Ducks ample time to consolidate their lead in his recruitment.

Iheanacho has four official summer visits lined up, one of which will see him touch down in Eugene. His three other official visits are to LSU, Auburn, and Penn State.

