"Champion mentality": Hoops fans react to AJ Dybantsa's charged-up post in support of BYU Cougars 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, per On3's Industry Rankings, will be heading to the BYU Cougars next season. The 6-foot-9 small forward, who was supposed to take part in the 2025 Iverson Classic, will also miss the tournament with the enrollment dates clashing.
The McDonald's All-American took to X/Twitter to quote tweet a post by the official page of BYUtv Sports Nation:
"QOTD: Which team is more likely to replicate last season’s success: BYU Football or Men’s Basketball?" they posted.
Dybantsa quote-tweeted and replied, "Why not both?"
Hoops fans were elated by his mentality and shared their reactions in the comments below the post:
"Champion mentality right there," one fan commented.
"I think we will see improvement in both programs. NY6 for BYU Football and a final 4 for the basketball team," a fan added.
More fans shared their thoughts in the comments section:
Absolutely both!!! The way I see it, and I'm not guru, but both teams have gotten better. Why can't they both replicate, if not surpass, this year's successes???" another fan commented.
"Dude. Coug fans already love you but you keep this up and you’re gonna be amazed at how deep that love can go," a fan wrote.
"Football program is feeding your signing, too! Thanks for being part of these exciting times at the Y! Looking back, your commitment will likely be viewed as both a turning point and a catalyst for the collective athletic programs at BYU as they ascend on their trajectory," one fan said.
"I’m a student at BYU we appreciate you being willing to spend your year at byu with us. I’m looking forward to seeing you hoop in person," another fan commented.
AJ Dybantsa already a fan favourite at BYU
Dybantsa was usually accompanied by his father, Ace Dybantsa, for his visits to the Cougars before he committed. However, the Brockton, MA native went alone to watch the Cougars play against the West Virginia Mountaineers in March.
While the game finished with a 77-56 victory for the Cougars, fans had one name on their lips: AJ Dybantsa. Former sports writer for The Utah Statesman, Nathan Dunn, shared a video of Cougar fans chanting his name on X:
"Dybantsa is going through the ROC, to “AJ” chants," he posted.
Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress at BYU next season.