"Champion mentality": Hoops fans react to AJ Dybantsa's charged-up post in support of BYU Cougars 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, per On3's Industry Rankings, will be heading to the BYU Cougars next season. The 6-foot-9 small forward, who was supposed to take part in the 2025 Iverson Classic, will also miss the tournament with the enrollment dates clashing.

Ad

The McDonald's All-American took to X/Twitter to quote tweet a post by the official page of BYUtv Sports Nation:

"QOTD: Which team is more likely to replicate last season’s success: BYU Football or Men’s Basketball?" they posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Dybantsa quote-tweeted and replied, "Why not both?"

Hoops fans were elated by his mentality and shared their reactions in the comments below the post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Champion mentality right there," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think we will see improvement in both programs. NY6 for BYU Football and a final 4 for the basketball team," a fan added.

More fans shared their thoughts in the comments section:

Absolutely both!!! The way I see it, and I'm not guru, but both teams have gotten better. Why can't they both replicate, if not surpass, this year's successes???" another fan commented.

Ad

"Dude. Coug fans already love you but you keep this up and you’re gonna be amazed at how deep that love can go," a fan wrote.

"Football program is feeding your signing, too! Thanks for being part of these exciting times at the Y! Looking back, your commitment will likely be viewed as both a turning point and a catalyst for the collective athletic programs at BYU as they ascend on their trajectory," one fan said.

Ad

"I’m a student at BYU we appreciate you being willing to spend your year at byu with us. I’m looking forward to seeing you hoop in person," another fan commented.

AJ Dybantsa already a fan favourite at BYU

Dybantsa was usually accompanied by his father, Ace Dybantsa, for his visits to the Cougars before he committed. However, the Brockton, MA native went alone to watch the Cougars play against the West Virginia Mountaineers in March.

Ad

While the game finished with a 77-56 victory for the Cougars, fans had one name on their lips: AJ Dybantsa. Former sports writer for The Utah Statesman, Nathan Dunn, shared a video of Cougar fans chanting his name on X:

"Dybantsa is going through the ROC, to “AJ” chants," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress at BYU next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More