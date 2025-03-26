"Chase the greatness": 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. shares a message following his arrival for USC Trojans visit

La Messa (CA) ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. arrived at USC on Tuesday for another visit to the Trojans. The five-star prospect shared a message via a post on X after his arrival for the visit. He wrote:

Ad

“Chase the greatness. ⏰ is ticking.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Arrington reached a milestone in his recruitment earlier this month when he cut down his college options to six schools. He shortlisted Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Penn State and Oregon as his final six schools. In addition, he booked five dates for official visits.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine puts the Aggies in the lead in the race to sign the Mount Miguel High School product. However, the Trojans, including Lincoln Riley and his staff, are very keen on Arrington and are working hard to keep him in California for college. This visit is another opportunity for the program to not just impress the prospect but convince him decisively.

Ad

The five-star prospect is the No. 2 player in California and the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He’s also the nation’s top-ranked ATH prospect, according to 247Sports.

The Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class currently places at No. 2 in the country, per On3. The class already boasts two elite prospects from the Golden State in four-star cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart.

The Trojans have been unequivocal in their approach to Brandon Arrington, making it clear that he’s their priority. He revealed this in an interview with On3, where he said:

Ad

“What excites me is that they showed me love and showed the priority they have for me and they been showing love since day one.”

The five-star prospect intends to cut down his six-school shortlist further. He maintained that relationships and the potential for development are factors that will inform his choice. He said:

“After my official visits, I am probably going to cut my list down to four schools, then commit to one. Like this list, my commitment will come down to relationships, developmentnand being in a place I want to be.”

Ad

Brandon Arrington Jr’s high school career in a nutshell

During his freshman season at Helix High School in La Mesa, California, Brandon Arrington played sparingly, appearing in only two games the whole season. However, he recorded 14 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore, while also adding 25 tackles.

After transferring to Mount Miguel for his junior season, he compiled more than 900 all-purpose yards with six touchdowns and 26 total tackles on defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback