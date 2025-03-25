"Cheat code": Hoops fans react to Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas' mixtape showcasing elite skills 

Meleek Thomas, a five-star recruit from the 2025 class, is gearing up to join John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks next season. Although his season came to a sad end when the City Reapers succumbed to Elli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz in the OTE final earlier this month, Thomas looks prepared and motivated for the future.

On Sunday, Nicoshotthis' Instagram handle posted a mixtape consisting of the young shooting guard's exceptional skills with the caption,

"5 star shi"

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their reaction to Meleek's athletic moves. Elijah Minnie, a pro basketball player, was among the first few to praise the youngster.

"cheat code,"

Nicoshotthis via Instagram

More joined in the party with comments like,

"Let's Gooo Young Sr. 🙅🏿‍♂️☝🏿😁🙏🏿👍🏿👑"

"Leeky!!❤️🔥"

"🔥dawg 🤫🙌🏾💪🏾🏁💯"

Arkansas fans showed their excitement about Thomas being a Razorback next season.

"a razorback," a comment read.

"HOG NEXT YEAR, WPS💪🥰," another fan added.

Meleek Thomas begins the clip with an athletic turn and a beautiful basket. He then follows up with insane dribbling skills and athleticism that leave the defenders reeling.

His run down the court, sleek moves and impeccable shooting seem impossible to defend. The way he escapes the opponents, sneaking his way through them, proves why he is among the top prospects in the nation.

Meleek Thomas set to feature in McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic

Meleek's high school season might already be over, but the youngster wouldn't stay out of action for long. His performance for City Reapers included being the team's top scorer, averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. It led to his selection for both the McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic games.

The Jordan Brand Classic features an impressive lineup, including star guard Meleek Thomas, who headlines the boys' roster. Joining Thomas are top five-star prospects, including Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament, Brayden Burries and Darryn Peterson. Four-star players like Kiyan Anthony and Nikolas Khamenia are also part of the roster.

It is scheduled for April 18 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., the event begins with the girls' showcase at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the boys' game at 6 p.m. ET.

The prestigious event features two squads of twelve standout players, competing head-to-head in the classic West versus East format for both boys and girls.

