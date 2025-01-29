"Cherry Coke NIL deal gonna go crazy": CFB fans react to the latest commitment to Louisville Cardinals' 2026 recruiting class

Briggs Cherry, a three-star quarterback from Knoxville, Tennessee pledged his allegiance to the Louisville Cardinals on Jan. 28. He chose the Jeff Brohm-led program over other top schools such as Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals weren't the favorites to land the talented quarterback as On3 gave Ole Miss a 50.0% chance of acquiring Cherry. However, Louisville was always lurking behind and eventually snagged the QB. He became the program's sixth commit from the Class of 2026.

Hayes Fawcett shared the news on his X account and fans were quick to share their thoughts on it. The comments included clever wordplay with the quarterback's name as well as the Louisville fans being excited with their new quarterback.

"Cherry Coke NIL deal gonna go crazy," one fan said.

"Louisville on the board!" another fan said.

"Cardinals will put the Cherry on top!" one fan said.

However, a few fans are skeptical about the move and expressed their opinions accordingly in the comment section.

"Over pitt and syracuse? Not saying much there," one fan said.

"He will look incredible at Weber State in 3 years," one fan said.

Briggs Cherry is ranked No.791 in the country and is the No. 68 quarterback in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the No. 23 recruit from the state of Tennessee.

Baylor School head coach Erik Kimrey talked about Briggs Cherry after his commitment to Louisville

The Baylor School's three-star quarterback Briggs Cherry announced his commitment to the Louisville Cardinals on Jan. 28. He became one of the Cardinals' early commitments after an impressive junior year.

Cherry's high school head coach, Erik Kimrey shed light on Cherry's commitment and had high praise for his quarterback.

"They’re getting No. 1 an elite human being," Kimrey said, as per On3. "He’s the leader of our team. Probably the nucleaus and glue of the chemistry we have. Those intangible qualities are important when you’re a quarterback."

He further continued; "From a pure player standpoint you’re getting a tall, elite quarterback that can make any throw...He’s a quick processor... He’s the kind of guy if you surround him with great talent he’s an unbelievable distributor of the ball."

Briggs Cherry finished his junior year with 2,718 yards and 31 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

