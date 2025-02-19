Chicago Bulls' Matas Buzelis shares 2-word reaction to AJ Dybantsa's NBA All-Star Weekend IG dump

Five-star forward AJ Dybantsa attended the NBA All-Star game over the weekend in San Francisco. The BYU commit posted highlights from the event at Chase Center, drawing reactions that included Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis.

Ad

Ad

Trending

“My brother,” Buzelis wrote.

Matas Buzelis' reaction to AJ Dybantsa's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@aj.dybantsa)

Buzelis participated in the Dunk Contest on Saturday but finished fourth among four competitors. The rookie struggled with his first dunk attempt, missing several chances. Despite this, the 6-foot-10 forward remained optimistic.

Ad

“I’ve just got to make my dunks. It’s plain and simple, execute,” Buzelis said (via NBA.com). “I make that dunk all the time and I just didn’t make it. I honestly felt I could have made it to the final round.”

AJ Dybantsa will play for BYU Cougars next season

AJ Dybantsa received 29 college offers, according to 247Sports. The top-ranked prospect in the 2026 class announced in October 2023 that he would reclassify to the 2025 class.

Ad

Despite the reclassification, he remains the top prospect in 2025, ahead of five-star talents like Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. Dybantsa committed to the BYU Cougars on Dec. 10.

He chose BYU over elite programs like North Carolina, Kansas and Alabama, becoming the highest-ranked prospect to commit to the Cougars. The Cougars coach, Kevin Young, was a significant factor in Dybantsa's decision.

"At BYU, the whole staff from the head coach on down came from the NBA," Dybantsa told ESPN in ESPN. "Head coach Kevin Young coached my favorite player in KD [Kevin Durant] and coached Devin Booker. Both had a lot of good things to say about him. We watched clips of both."

If he keeps his form throughout his college career, Dybantsa will be on course to actualize his projection to be a top draft pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback