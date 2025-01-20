"Choose wisely": Hoops fans react as Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies host No. 1 ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith on an unofficial visit

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 ranked sophomore in the class of 2027, visited UConn last Saturday, January 18th, for an unofficial visit. The news was first shared by Dushawn London, national basketball recruiting analyst for 247Sports on X. UConn Central shared the exciting update on Instagram last Thursday, prompting fans to flood the comment section, buzzing about the possibility of Smith joining Geno Auriemma’s Huskies.

One fan offered some advice for Smith:

"Choose wisely; sounds good, looks good. Pick the team that fits you. To be honest, UConn recruits are all 6 ft. That’s been his style for several decades. Wish you the best."

uconncentral via Instagram

A few couldn’t hold back their desperation for Smith to choose UConn:

"Geno, if you can hear us, please save us!"

And,

"Geno better work his magic. She’s the truth."

Others simply sent their best wishes:

"Wish her the best🔥."

"Already! Do your thing, girl! Good luck, and I hope you become a Husky, but if not, good luck anywhere you choose to go. Follow your goals and dreams always."

uconncentral via Instagram

There was also a clear call for her to commit to UConn:

"They need to go to UConn! 💙🦊🙏🏼🙌."

Kaleena Smith, whose recruitment remains open per 247Sports, is expected to visit other top programs, including UCLA and South Carolina, after her UConn visit. She won’t be traveling alone—her high school teammate, Sydney Douglas, a top prospect in the class of 2028, will also be in Storrs this weekend for an unofficial visit.

Kaleena Smith Competing With Another Top Player for the MaxPreps Girls Basketball National Player of the Year

Kaleena Smith's skills and impressive talent have landed her a spot on the MaxPreps Girls Basketball National Player of the Year watchlist. But there's a caveat on her way to the award. Smith is going head-to-head with another standout player, Aaliyah Chavez, for the top honor.

Smith, a 5'6" point guard from Ontario Christian, has been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 assists, and 4.8 steals per game. She is indeed one of the most promising current high school basketball players.

However, Aaliyah Chavez is putting up some jaw-dropping numbers herself, making a strong case for the award. The sophomore from Monterey High is averaging 36 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Besides that, 5-star prospect Sienna Betts, 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup gold medalist Jazzy Davidson, and the No. 9 nationally ranked player, Addison Deal, are also in the mix. The race for the MaxPreps Girls Basketball National Player of the Year will conclude at the end of the 2024-25 high school girls' basketball season. But one thing is sure - Kaleena Smith will definitely be in the conversation until the very end.

