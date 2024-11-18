"Chop off the old block": Fans react to NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s son Devin Fitzgerald's catch in high school game

Devin Fitzgerald, the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr., is a three-star wide receiver from Brophy College Preparatory High School (Phoenix, AZ). The receiver is having a great junior year, tallying 566 yards on 38 receptions and scoring nine touchdowns.

Fitzgerald's impressive play this season garnered attention from fans. 247Sports shared an Instagram video on Sunday showcasing the receiver's great play at the wide receiver position. Fans praised the youngster's catching ability.

"Like father, like son," they captioned the video.

The video included a stunning one-hand grab and a couple of great catches with defenders all over him. Fans likened his play to his father, who is regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers.

"Good lord," one fan said.

"Chop off the old block," another fan wrote.

Fitzgerald has had some terrific performances this season. He has had a couple of 100-yard receiving games.

"2 hand catch," another fan wrote.

Fitzgerald still has a year of high school football left, but the receiver is already attracting offers from CFB programs. The youngster is sitting on offers from Pittsburgh, Arizona, Toledo, Bowling Green, Washington State and Akron. He is poised to receive more offers from some of the best schools.

Devin Fitzgerald is eyeing a good education to go along with his football career

Devin Fitzgerald, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver from Phoenix, Arizona, has received offers from some decent CFB programs. Fitzgerald spoke about receiving the offers in his sophomore year and his priorities while selecting the program.

"I think it started off slow since, I mean, like, a couple of my teammates got them freshman year, which that was awesome, everything but mine didn’t come till my sophomore year," Fitzgerald told Leila Ruterman in September. "I want to see a school with a great, great lake alumni and a really good education as well as athletics."

Fitzgerald is ranked No. 643 in the country and is the 107th-best wide receiver in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the fifth-best prospect from Arizona.

