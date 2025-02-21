"Chris Henry gonna talk some sense into him": CFB fans react as 4-star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt announces 5 official visits ft. Oregon Ducks

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a four-star wide receiver from Mater Dei High School, has scheduled five official visits in the upcoming weeks, per On3's Chad Simmons. The receiver is set to visit Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Texas and Oregon.

He will begin his journey with a trip to Tuscaloosa on May 16 and will follow that up with visits to Ohio State (May 31) and USC (June 6). Dixon-Wyatt will end his trip with visits to Texas on June 13 and Oregon on June 20.

Trending

On3 Recruits' Instagram page shared the news about Dixon-Wyatt's schedule and fans were quick to share their reactions. A majority of the comments included fans of these teams trying their best to recruit the talented four-star wide receiver.

"Chris Henry gonna talk some sense into him," one fan said.

"Last Mater Dei WR to come out of USC is the NFL highest paid WR just saying," another fan commented.

"4 gon do it," another fan wrote.

(On3 Recruits' Instagram)

According to On3, the Buckeyes are the current favorites to land the talented four-star WR. The recruiting website has given the program a 28.5% chance of acquiring him.

"Only 3 places I see him picking is Oregon OSU and USC. Oregon and USC cause it’s close to home. N OSU just because that’s WRU," one fan wrote.

"Oh yeeee," another fan said.

(On3 Recruits' Instagram)

"Either Oregon or Ohio state Texas the dark horse though," another fan commented.

(On3 Recruits' Instagram)

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is ranked No. 140 in the country and is the 22nd-best wide receiver from the Class of 2026, per On3. He is also the 16th-best overall recruit from California.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is set to visit the USC Trojans on June 6

The USC Trojans are scheduled to host Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from June 6-8. The receiver has already been to USC's campus for this month's Trojans' Junior Day event, as per Sports Illustrated.

The visit resulted in Dixon-Wyatt receiving an offer from the Trojans and he spoke about his time with his hometown team.

"I felt like that was big for me," the four-star recruit said, as per 247Sports. "That's a hometown team, they're a big-name program and always going to have a great quarterback with Lincoln Riley as the head coach, so those are all good things to look at with them."

The Trojans' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 3 in the country, per 247Sports. They have already landed nine commitments from the class and are set to add more going forward.

