Chris Henry Jr., Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Dakorien Moore react as NFL WR legend's son DeMarcus Henry receives an offer from Oregon Ducks

DeMarcus Henry, a four-star shooting guard from Mater Dei and the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, received an offer from the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday. The Class of 2027 prospect is the brother of Chris Henry Jr. who plays football at Mater Dei High School.

Henry shared a post on Instagram about receiving an offer from the Ducks, and his brother, along with high school prospects Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Dakorien Moore, shared their reactions to the news.

Dixon-Wyatt and Moore expressed their support through emojis, whereas Chris Henry Jr. had a simple three-word reaction to his brother's post.

"Worked for it," the Ohio State commit wrote in the comment section.

DeMarcus Henry is ranked No. 66 in the country, as per On3. He is the 16th-best player at his position from the class and the eighth-best overall recruit from the state of California.

The four-star shooting guard had a good sophomore year. He tallied 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 31 outings and led his team to an overall record of 22-9.

Chris Henry Jr. made an early commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes

A five-star wide receiver from Mater Dei High School, Chris Henry Jr. (On3) made an early commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 2026 receiver pledged his allegiance to Ryan Day's program on Jul. 28, 2023.

He chose the Buckeyes over other top programs such as Penn State, Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Michigan. Henry spoke about the Buckeyes and their wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

"I have a great relationship with Coach Hartline, and I like how he coaches," the five-star prospect said, as per On3. "Ohio State is starting to look like WRU and they’re recruiting me hard already."

Chris Henry Jr. is ranked No. 14 in the country and is the second-best wide receiver from the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the third-best overall recruit from the state of California.

Ohio State has landed commitments from five athletes from the Class of 2026 so far. Henry is the program's best commit right now and is one of four four-star commitments, as per 247Sports. The program's class is ranked No. 21 in the country, according to 247Sports.

