Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt share their reaction as Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame receives commitment of 4-star safety Ayden Pouncey

Ayden Pouncey, a four-star safety from Winter Park High School, pledged his allegiance to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, April 26.

He chose the Marcus Freeman-led program over other top schools such as Miami, Florida, Oregon, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Clemson, Penn State and Tennessee.

Pouncey received an offer from Notre Dame on August 15 last year and took a visit to the program on April 23. His visit reaped great rewards for the Fighting Irish as Pouncey just took three days to pledge his allegiance to the program.

On3's Hayes Fawcett shared the news of the four-star prospect's commitment to Notre Dame on Instagram and the post received a lot of reactions from peers from all across the country.

Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. and Mater Dei wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt chimed in with their reactions to the post. Both athletes took the help of emojis to express their support for the talented defenseman.

Ayden Pouncey is ranked No. 138 in the country and is the 12th-best safety in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the 20th-best overall recruit from the state of Florida.

Ayden Pouncey sheds light on his commitment to Notre Dame

The four-star safety from Winter Park, Florida, Ayden Pouncey pledged his allegiance to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. He visited the program for the second time on April 23 after making his first trip to the program in March.

Pouncey had a fantastic trip and announced his commitment to Notre Dame just a few days later. He spoke about the program and his commitment to the Fighting Irish in an interview with On3.

"I committed to Notre Dame because of the love from the coaches and people in the building, how they made me feel comfortable," Ayden Pouncey said, as per On3. "How I fit in with the players on the team and how stable Coach Mickens is at Notre Dame were big too.

"Coach Mickens has been there for five years and doesn’t plan on leaving and neither does Coach Freeman. It’s the best of both worlds, they are gonna develop me on and off the field."

Notre Dame's Class of 2026 is ranked No. 3 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has managed to land 12 athletes from the class and six other four-star prospects.

