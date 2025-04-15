Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt share their reactions as Mater Dei teammate Tomuhini Topui makes major USC decision

Mater Dei (Santa Ana) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui closed his recruitment following his commitment to the USC Trojans. He confirmed this in an interview with On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Monday. Consequently, he canceled visits to other programs, including a scheduled Miami visit for May 30.

His Mater Dei teammates, Chris Henry Jr. and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, reacted to the story:

Chris Henry Jr and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt's reaction to Tomuhini Topui's recruitment update

Topui restated his commitment to the Trojans in the chat with On3, saying:

“I'm staying home, there's no other place to be.”

Topui’s restatement comes as a massive boost for the Trojans’ confidence in this recruiting cycle. It was a great feat for the program to flip him from his former commitment to the Oregon Ducks. Now, Lincoln Riley and his staff can be sure the standout in-state talent will sign for the Trojans later this year.

USC has had bad experiences with big recruits going back on their pledges to the program. Two such happened in the last recruiting cycle when it held commitments from five-star defensive linemen Isaiah Gibson and Justus Terry. However, the elite prospects flipped their commitments and never signed with USC.

Topui’s commitment was important for the Trojans in their efforts to keep California's best talents at home. A concerted effort by Riley, Trojans GM Chad Bowden and defensive line coach Eric Henderson resulted in Topui’s change of mind.

The Mater Dei defensive lineman was around for USC’s first day of spring ball after he decommitted from Dan Lanning’s Oregon. He wore a Trojans jacket on that visit, giving credence to reports of his imminent flip.

Tomuhini Topui spoke about his deep connection with USC in a March interview with Scoop Duck's Max Torres, where he said:

“Growing up, being from L.A., that’s always been my dream school and stuff. Especially now with Coach (Shaun) Nua, he’s always been talking to me. It’s down the street, so I might as well just take a couple visits there, see what they’re talking about. Every time I go down there it’s great vibes, picking up family vibes.”

Tomuhini Topui’s junior season stats

Tomuhini Topui recorded 42 tackles for Mater Dei in his junior season, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He returned an interception for a 50-yard touchdown and forced a fumble. Meanwhile, on offense, he recorded a one-yard touchdown as well as a 14-yard reception for a touchdown.

