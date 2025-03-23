Chris Henry Jr., Marcus Harris, Aaron Scott Jr. share their reactions as Tavien St. Clair shares snaps from Ohio State practice

Ohio State signee Tavien St. Clair has shared pictures from his practice session with the Buckeyes. The five-star quarterback out of Bellefontaine (OH) posted the snaps via Instagram on Friday.

The post attracted reactions from netizens as well as top prospects, such as Chris Henry Jr., Marcus Harris and Aaron Scott Jr.

Mater Dei junior wide receiver Henry commented with a finger-crossed emoji, while Scott, an Ohio State freshman, posted a revolving heart emoji. On the other hand, Washington commit Harris commented, "9," St. Clair’s jersey number.

Comment on St. Clair's Instagram post

Comment on St. Clair's Instagram post

Comment on St. Clair's Instagram post

Tavien St. Clair’s Ohio State experience seems off to a good start. Notwithstanding, reports of a contest for the starting spot between him and Alabama transfer Julian Sayin have been making the rounds in the media.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Sayin is already emerging as the favorite candidate for that spot. Nakos wrote:

“The Buckeyes are only in their second spring practice on Wednesday, but the rave reviews continue to come in on Julian Sayin from winter workouts.”

The decision for a new starting quarterback to lead the Buckeyes’ offense is important for Ryan Day following Will Howard’s departure. The NFL-bound quarterback led the program to its first national championship in a decade. Now, OSU needs a new arrowhead for its offense, and Day has between now and the fall to make his pick.

What is Tavien St. Clair’s impression of the Ohio State Buckeyes?

For Tavien St. Clair, these early days are more about familiarizing himself with the system than competing for the starting role. He confirmed to reporters that the Buckeyes have not fallen short of his expectations since enrolling.

“It’s been everything I thought it would be coming to Ohio State," St. Clair said. "I’ve had plenty of meetings with quarterback coaches. I’ve had great counsel and great leadership from the older guys in the room and just other players on the team as well, just getting wisdom from them.

"It’s been great, learning the culture and really trying to just enhance myself in it and just be a great part of this team and really just showcase what this team is all about.”

Tavien St. Clair was the No. 3 quarterback in the 2025 class, according to On3 Industry Rankings. He was the top prospect in Ohio, making his signing an important one for the Buckeyes. He chose OSU despite offers from Michigan, Florida, Louisville and several others.

