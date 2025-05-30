Chris Henry Jr., Marcus Harris & others react as Lincoln Riley's USC secures commitment of No. 1 Class of 2026 TE Mark Bowman

Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans have recorded another big win on the recruiting trail with the commitment of five-star tight end Mark Bowman. The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) prospect announced his pledge on Friday, choosing the Trojans over Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Texas.

Bowman’s commitment has prompted reactions from many in the football world, especially fellow high school prospects and some of his Mater Dei teammates. Chris Henry Jr., Marcus Harris and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, for instance, have all shared their reactions via comments on Instagram.

Henry, who is committed to Ohio State, wrote:

“Congrats fam!”

Dixon-Wyatt, also an Ohio State commit, commented:

“Congrats brother.”

Harris, who, on the other hand, is a Washington signee, wrote:

“Yessir brother.”

Georgia running back Nate Frazier, who is also a Mater Dei alumnus, added in the comments:

“I’m not gone stop trying dawg family I promise Ik where he live.”

Another elite tight end prospect and Oregon commit, Kendre Harriso,n also commented,

“Congrat fam”

Meanwhile, USC four-star running back commit Deshonne Redeaux wrote,

“Yall thought we stopped???”

Reactions to Mark Bowman's commitment to USC

Mark Bowman’s recruiting profile

Standing at 6-foot-4 with a 230-pound weight, Mark Bowman was originally in the 2027 class and among the top-ranked prospects in the class. However, he reclassified earlier in 2025, fast-tracking his recruitment process.

He took several unofficial visits in the spring, trimming down his offers to a seven-school shortlist. The list had Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, Ole Miss and USC.

He had official visits scheduled to Miami, Texas, Georgia and Oregon in the summer before announcing his commitment on Friday. It remains to be seen if he will embark on any of these visits.

He recently spoke to On3’s Chad Simmons on his impression of the Trojans. He said:

“It is so different with USC now. It has changed a lot over the last year and since they made changes. They have been recruiting much harder the last few months. It is every day with USC now, and that has changed things for me with them. I like what the staff is doing, their energy and they are close to home too.”

Mark Bowman received 32 passes for 435 yards and eight touchdowns last season as a sophomore. He now joins USC's top-ranked 2026 class. Bowman is the No. 1 tight end in the 2025 class and ranks No. 15 overall prospect, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

