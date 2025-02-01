Chris Henry Jr. shares 1-word reaction to 4-star CB Samari Matthews announcing the list of his top 4 schools

Samari Matthews, a four-star cornerback from the Class of 2026, has trimmed his list to four schools. The 6-foot defenseman included Oregon, Florida State, Clemson and South Carolina in his final shortlist. He chose these four programs over North Carolina, Penn State, Georgia, Alabama and Miami.

Hayes Fawcett shared the news on Instagram, which generated a lot of buzz. Many reactions poured in from all across the country, not just from the fans but also from Matthews' fellow athletes. One such reaction came from the five-star wide receiver from the Class of 2026, Chris Henry Jr.

Henry shared a one-word reaction to the news and showed his support for the four-star defensive back.

"Smokeeee," Henry wrote in the comment section.

Henry committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2023. He chose the Ryan Day-led program over top schools such as Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and Cincinnati.

Matthews is ranked No. 51 overall and is the fourth-best cornerback in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the seventh-best overall prospect from North Carolina.

Samari Matthews talks about the Oregon Ducks

The four-star cornerback from William Amos Hough High School (North Carolina), Samari Matthews, has included the Oregon Ducks in the final shortlist of four schools. The North Carolina native received an offer from the Ducks in Jan. 2024.

"The crazy thing about me growing up I was a big Oregon fanatic. I used to love Oregon," Matthews told ScoopDuck. "So just being able to meet the head coach of Oregon, it was definitely unexpected. ... It was just pretty much like a heart-warming moment for me, for my younger self. He would definitely be going crazy."

The Ducks' Class of 2026 is ranked No.1 overall, per 247Sports. Dan Lanning and company have already landed 10 commitments from the class and are poised to add more going forward. Landing Matthews will boost the Ducks' DB room for the next few seasons.

Matthews was a big part of the Hough Huskies' 2024-25 season. He tallied 19 total tackles and two interceptions in 10 games this season. The Huskies finished the year with a 12-2 record, thanks in large part to the four-star defenseman.

