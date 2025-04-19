Chris Paul Jr., Xavion Staton & others share their reactions as Andre Iguodala II chooses to join Tounde Yessoufou at Baylor Bears

Andre Iguodala II, son of four-time NBA champion Andre Tyler Iguodala, has committed to Baylor. On Saturday, Tiptop Edits shared a post announcing Iguodala's commitment.
In one of the pictures, he stands beside his father in Baylor t-shirts. A clip in the post gives a snippet of Iguodala's offensive skills. He can be seen manoeuvring past defenders and dunking.
"Andre Iguodala II has committed to Baylor, he tells @on3recruits 🐻 The 6-7 small forward is the son of 4x NBA Champion Andre Iguodala and is a late-blooming prospect in the 2025 class with substantial upside," read the post's caption.
Under the post, several high school prospects and NBA professionals congratulated and encouraged Iguodala Jr.
"yessir," Chris Paul Jr. commented.
"congrats fam," BYU signee Xavion Staton said.
Other prospects also left words (and emojis) of encouragement for Iguodala.
"My brudda man so proud of you brudda ❤️," Ohio State commit Amare Bynum left a heartfelt message.
"🔥🔥," Houston Cougars Chris Cenac commented.
"congrats brotha u gon be great 🤞🏽," SMU signee Jermaine O'Neal Jr. encouraged.
Some high school professionals also commented on the post.
"🔥🔥🔥," former NBA professional Dorell Wright wrote.
"🔥," Wilson Chandler, who played 13 seasons at NBA, said.
Andre Iguodala II is a 6-foot-6 small forward from Link Academy (MO). According to On3 Top Recruits rankings, he is ranked No. 197 nationally, 40 among small forwards and No. 8 in Missouri.
He received offers from Arizona and Northern Arizona, and programs like Cal and Ohio State also expressed interest in him. However, Iguodala Jr. chose Baylor.
At Baylor, he will join four-star signee Tounde Yessoufou.
Andre Iguodala II talks about his commitment to Baylor
Iguodala II spoke to On3 on Saturday about his commitment to Baylor.
“The staff and the opportunity to develop and improve were big reasons why I committed,” Iguodala II said. “They showed me a lot of support and love and looked like a true family on my official visit to campus.”
On being asked to describe himself as a player, he said:
“I’m a 3&D shooter with some athleticism and playmaking.”
He also left a message for Baylor fans, expressing his excitement about joining the team and doing well.
“Waco, get ready for another national championship!” Andre exclaimed.
With much encouragement and support, Iguodala is set to begin his collegiate career.