Christopher Nwuli, Jermaine O'Neal Jr. and other high school stars share their thoughts on which NBA All-Star events they could win

The NBA All-Star Weekend has now wrapped up over in San Francisco, and several high school basketball stars were a part of the weekend's festivities as they took part in the Nike Future Game in nearby Oakland. The NBA Future Starts Now Instagram page posted a video in which they asked high school stars what All-Star event they think they could win.

Four-star small forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr., whose dad and coach at Dynamic Prep is former NBA player and 6-time All-Star, Jermaine O'Neal Sr., was featured in the video. The SMU signee revealed that he thinks he could win the dunk contest.

Five-star Chris Cenac Jr. of Link Academy was the next hooper featured in the video. He revealed that he felt he would be able to win the 3-Point Contest. Dynamic Prep's other SMU signee Jaden Toombs, meanwhile, said that he can win the skills challenge.

The last athlete featured in the video was four-star power forward Chris Nwuli, also from Dynamic Prep, who said that he believes he could win all three events. The forward also stated that he wanted the No. 1 prospect from the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, to be his Rising Stars challenge teammate.

This past weekend, G-League star Mac McClung, who represented the Orlando Magic, won the Slam Dunk contest for the third year in a row, while Tyler Herro won the 3-Point Contest and prevented a Damian Lillard three-peat at the event. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley won the Skills Challenge.

Christopher Nwuli, Jermaine O'Neal Jr., and Dynamic Prep hand AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep another loss

In the Nike Future Game on Friday, Christopher Nwuli, Jermaine O'Neal Jr., and Dynamic Prep took on Utah Prep led by AJ Dybantsa. Utah Prep has been struggling as of late, and Dynamic Prep capitalized, winning 66-57.

After beating Utah Prep, Dynamic Prep improved to a 26-4 record. They are slated to end their regular season campaign on Tuesday when they take on Grind Prep at home.

Dynamic Prep is currently in first place in the TCAL 6A Basketball League with a 3-0 record against the other teams in the league. As one of the top teams in Texas, they are expected to get a high seed once the playoffs begin.

