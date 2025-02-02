CJ Ingram drops 16 points, leading his team to a win over Calvary Christian 

Four-star prospect CJ Ingram was one of the standout players at the Montverde Invitational Tournament on Friday. Ingram delivered 16 points and seven rebounds to help Montverde secure a 62-55 comeback victory against Calvary Christian Academy.

In an Instagram post from "Hoop City Films" on Saturday, fans got a look at Ingram's standout performance. The clip showed him throwing down dunks, weaving past defenders, linking up with teammates, and scoring bucket after bucket. Watch his highlights below:

Montverde Academy got off to a slow start and spent the entire game clawing their way back. They ended the first quarter trailing by 10 points after only managing to score six points. Though they outscored Calvary Christian in the remaining quarters of the game, they couldn't catch up with them until the fourth quarter.

Ingram hit a free throw to tie the game at 47-47 in the fourth, and for a few minutes, it felt like a back-and-forth battle after Calvary Christian regained the lead again. But in the final four minutes, Montverde took control, closing the game with an 11-4 run to secure the win.

CJ Ingram was instrumental to Montverde's comeback, as he scored nearly half of his total 16 points in the final minutes of the game. 6-foot-8 power forward Trent Sisley also contributed 13 points, while senior shooting guard Dante Allen added 12.

Montverde forward CJ Ingram climbs 232 spots in 2025 rankings in six months

Six months ago, the Montverde Academy forward was playing at Hawthorne High School and was ranked No. 254 in the 247sports class of 2025 rankings. Fast forward to now, and the Florida commit is now ranked No. 22 in the rankings.

There is no denying that CJ Ingram's quality has always been there, even before his transfer to Montverde. In fact, while at Hawthorne, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3,6 assists in 73 games played. Transitioning to Montverde, he has immediately made his quality known and has become a crucial part of the team, helping the Eagles to a 15-4 record this season.

He's currently averaging 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season. He will be moving on to join the Florida Gators next campaign and will look to show his quality at the college level.

