CJ Rosser and King Gibson’s 46 points edge out Marcus Spears and Ryan Hampton in intense matchup

Class of 2027 recruits CJ Rosser and King Gibson led Team United to an 85-81 win against Drive Nation on Sunday. The duo, who are ranked No. 1 and No. 13 nationally by On3's Industry Rankings, faced Marcus Spears and Ryan Hampton and combined to score 46 points.

SLAM High School shared highlights of Rosser and Gibson seemingly on a mission as they dominated the paint, rose high for putbacks and converted shots from behind the arc.

"#2 ranked CJ Rosser dropped 23 & 8 to lead Team United past the Drive Nation duo of #4 ranked Marcus Spears Jr. and #6 ranked Ryan Hampton 🤩🔥 @nikeeyb," the post was captioned.

CJ Rosser, who represents Northern Nash High School, scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Montverde Academy's King Gibson also added 23 points and grabbed six boards. He ranks at the second spot in the point guard position and Florida in the Class of 2027.

In his two seasons at Northern Nash, Rosser has played 51 games, averaging 14.1 points, 1.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Rosser, a 6-foot-9 power forward, improved his stats in his sophomore year (18.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg and 1.3 bpg) from his freshman season in 2023-24 (10.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.9 spg and 1.4 bpg in 28 games).

For Team United, No. 8-ranked player Marcus Spears Jr. scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. His teammate and Dynamic Prep shooting guard Ryan Hampton recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds.

How many offers does CJ Rosser hold?

According to On3, Rosser has interest from 10 programs, including offers from Virginia Tech Hokies, North Carolina Tar Heels, TCU Horned Frogs, Michigan Wolverines and USC Trojans. He also took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech on Oct. 28.

In a conversation with WRALSPORTSfan's Pat Welter, Rosser talked about receiving so many offers as a sophomore:

"Just be humble," Rosser said. "Don't let nothing get to my head, stay humble through the whole journey."

While the forward has two more years to decide on his collegiate career, Virginia Tech leads the race to sign CJ Rosser, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine.

