Class of 2025 standout Nate Ament shares 2-word reaction as the Tennessee Volunteers highlight his accolades

Class of 2025 standout Nate Ament had the fans in anticipation before he eventually announced his college commitment to Tennessee on April 20.

Before his commitment, Nate was one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 class. He received a whopping 39 offers before narrowing it down to a final five of Duke, Kentucky, Arkansas, Louisville, and Tennessee.

Judging from Nate's talent, quality, performance, and achievements over the course of his high school career, it's easy to see why he had so many schools eager to land him.

The Tennessee Volunteers, who eventually landed the 6-foot-9 forward, shared an Instagram post on Friday, highlighting his high school accolades.

The post attracted a reaction from Nate himself with a two-word comment:

"Let's go!💛." He wrote.

Fans also reacted to the post with different comments:

"Special." One fan said.

"Nasty Nate about to ROCKY TOP!" Said another.

"Tough player profile 💯 😍🔥." Another fan said.

Nate is the No. 4 ranked prospect in the ESPN 2025 class ranking. He is also ranked No. 4 on 247sports, No. 3 on ON3 rankings, and the highest-ranked player in Virginia.

He is a two-time VISAA Player of the Year, a Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year, and a MaxPreps Virginia Player of the Year. He is also a McDonald's All-American, Maxpreps First Team All-American, and a Naismith First Team All-American.

On the international stage, Nate helped lead Team USA's U18 squad to gold at the 2024 FIBA Americas Under-18 Championship.

Five-star prospect Nate Ament reflects on his commitment to Tennessee

Five-star prospect Nate Ament was the highest-rated uncommitted recruit at the time of his commitment. According to him, the decision took longer than expected because it wasn't an easy choice; he wanted to find the perfect fit, not just for himself but for his family as well.

"This was a very hard decision," Nate said via ESPN. "It took me a little longer than most. I wanted to make sure it was the right fit. I could have gone to any of the five finalists. Or even to schools outside the finalists. Ultimately, I felt like this was the best place for me and my family, and the coaching staff was the best fit for me."

Nate Ament will join Tennessee alongside four-star prospects DeWayne Brown and Amati Evans, who have also committed to the Volunteers.

