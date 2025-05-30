Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), shared some big news on his Instagram account. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard was invited to the prestigious Made Hoops Uncommon 40 All-American camp. It will be held in Los Angeles, California.

"let's work," Crowe Jr. captioned his story with a fingers-crossed emoji and tagged the official Instagram account of Made Hoops.

Class of 2026 prospect Jason Crowe Jr. drops 2-word reaction after receiving an invite from Made Hoops Uncommon 40 camp (Image via Instagram @jasoncrowejr)

Part of the MADE Hoops Circuit, the Uncommon 40 camp is another grassroots tournament that brings together top recruits from high school.

Jason Crowe Jr. ranks third in the shooting guard position and fourth in California. He will now commence his senior year at Inglewood High School. Last season, he showed his scoring prowess, scoring 35.3 points, grabbing four rebounds, dishing out 6.1 assists, stealing the ball 3.1 times and blocking the ball 0.5 times per game.

He led the Sentinals to a 26-7 record and a 7-0 performance in the California Southern Section Ocean Basketball League. However, they fell short on their road to the state title after a 71-69 loss against Windward.

Crowe Jr. already has offers from top programs, including USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats and Oregon Ducks. He also spoke about the Kentucky program while speaking with Kentucky Sports Radio.

“It’s a great program. Definitely wouldn’t mind going there,” Crowe Jr. said. “They have a great coach in Coach Pope. They have good guards coming in. They have a good, well-rounded facility, too.”

He also talked about the timeline for his decision.

“I’m probably going to commit before December — either December or January,” said Crowe Jr.

Jason Crowe Jr.'s Oakland Soldiers sit third in the Merritt Division

Jason Crowe Jr. is accompanied by the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes, at the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL. They have an 8-3 record and eight points.

In their last game against Team Herro, they suffered a 79-75 loss on Sunday, despite Crowe Jr.'s strong performance. He scored 34 points on 14-for-29 shooting and 30.0% from 3-point. He also grabbed five rebounds, stole the ball twice and committed two personal fouls in 32 minutes.

They will face Utah Prospects, Vegas Elite, Boo Williams and Expressions in the next circuit in July.

