The Class of 2027 has a lot of promising prospects, and Jordan Speller has proven to be one of them. The four-star point guard for Grace Christian Sanford had been red hot last season and is now stepping it up for her AAU squad, FBC United, in Under Armour's UA Next Girls circuit.

On Sunday, she spoke with Slam Magazine's W Slam Instagram page and was asked who she thinks is the best NBA player of all time. She did not hesitate in saying that she thinks it is none other than the 'Black Mamba' himself, Kobe Bryant.

"I gotta go with Kobe Bryant," Jordan Speller told Slam Magazine.

When she was asked who she thought was the best WNBA player of all time, she said it was Candace Parker. When she was asked which team she thinks was the best of all time, Jordan Speller had an answer already in mind.

"It's gotta be my AAU, FBC United!" she answered.

Speller also said that she thinks she is the greatest defender of all time, and that the greatest coach of all time is her AAU coach, Coach Mo. She also believes that her favorite Under Armour shoes are the Curry 12s, which she was wearing at that time.

Jordan Speller also thinks that Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will win the 2025 NBA Finals, while the Las Vegas Aces will win the 2025 WNBA Finals. Her favorite basketball movie of all time is "Love & Basketball," and Milaysia Fulwiley is the most stylish player of all time in her view.

Surprisingly, she did not pick herself as the best UAA player of all time, but Ivana Wilson.

Jordan Speller led Grace Christian to its fourth straight NCISAA title

Speller has shown that she could step up in championship games as well, leading the Grace Christian Crusaders to a 22-4 overall record and the NCISAA 1A championship.

She dropped 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists in that championship game against Concord Academy last Feb. 22. This game gave the Crusaders their fourth straight NCISAA girls basketball title.

It had been a successful run for Speller during her sophomore year with Grace Christian, averaging 15.2 points, 7.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. The highlight of her season was that championship win for her school.

