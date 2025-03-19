"Class act": Ohio State fans react as 5-star enrollee Devin Sanchez shares photo in a Buckeyes jersey after receiving official number 

Ohio State signee Devin Sanchez played high school football for North Shore High School and is ranked first as a cornerback in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports. He ranked third in Texas and sixth, nationally. Last year in January, Sanchez committed to Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

On Tuesday, fans reacted to the five-star cornerback's post on X/Twitter after he shared a photograph of himself sporting a Buckeyes jersey with his new number, #4.

"Year 1. Time is now," Sanchez wrote in the post.

CFB and Buckeyes fans showed their appreciation and support for Sanchez ahead of this new chapter, kicking off his collegiate football career at Ohio State.

"Let's go! As Buckeye fans appreciated the way you carried yourself through the recruiting process. Class act. I know you're making your parents proud. Keep grinding. We will be cheering you on every step of the way!" one fan commented.

" Best of luck! Lock it down!" wrote another fan.

"Let's go Devin represent H-Town Go Buckeyes," one fan said.

"This next chapter is gonna be a banger," another fan wrote.

Ohio State fans react as 5-star enrolee Devin Sanchez shares a photo in a Buckeyes jersey after receiving his official number (Source: @devin2416/X)

"Four sharpens four. Can't wait to see it," one fan said.

"Future top 5 draft pick," another fan added.

"Go get it Devin!!" one fan wrote.

Sanchez received offers from Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma and LSU, but chose to team up with Ryan Day instead. He currently holds an NIL valuation of $183K, per On3.

In an interview with On3, Devin Sanchez spoke about his decision to pick Ohio State over the other programs.

"Just the relationship I built with coach Walton and seeing what he has done these past two years. Especially this past season with Denzel and Davison, I think he could do the same with me," Sanchez said via On3.com.

“Coach Walt and he wants me to play. So when I get there I’m going to work and earn that spot," he added.

5-star signee Devin Sanchez's high school career

Devin Sanchez played high school football for North Shore High School. In his junior year, he registered 57 tackles, two forced fumbles, nine interceptions and 29 pass breakups, per MaxPreps.

