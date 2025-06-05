"Clemson is just the best place to be": Tigers LB Sammy Brown's brother commits to Dabo Swinney's program for 2027 class

Four-star linebacker Max Brown committed to Clemson's 2027 class on Wednesday, choosing Dabo Swinney's program over Ohio State, Auburn and Tennessee. He is the younger brother of the Tigers' sophomore LB Sammy Brown.
“Clemson is just the best place to be,” Max told On3 following his decision. “They do it right on every aspect. They prepare you not only to win a national championship but for life after football as well."
LSU and Ole Miss extended offers to Max two weeks ago, and he visited Georgia and Georgia Tech earlier this spring. Despite those opportunities, his long-standing admiration for Clemson ultimately led to his commitment.
Max is the No. 14 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 29 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a sophomore in the 2024 season, he totaled 152 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Max's older brother, Sammy, completed a phenomenal freshman season in 2024 with the Tigers, becoming one of just seven players in program history to post double-digit tackles for loss as a true freshman.
“With my brother being there, it’s just icing on the cake," Max said. "Not only am I getting a great education and going to a historically great football school, but I’m getting to do all of that with my brother.”
However, Max’s early ties to Clemson were influenced by his father’s playing days at Furman, where longtime Tigers' strength coach Joey Batson was part of the staff.
Max Brown is excited to play under Clemson LB coach Ben Boulware
Max Brown visited town this week to attend another Dabo Swinney camp. A knee injury prevented him from participating in on-field drills, but he still made the trip to reaffirm his commitment to Swinney in person.
Brown was Clemson’s second overall offer in the 2027 recruiting class and has now become the Tigers’ first official commit for this cycle. He is eager to begin learning under linebackers coach Ben Boulware.
“Boulware is a great coach and like I said, having somebody that’s been there, done that and just got to the final prize of the game at the same school that he’s coaching at, it’s just a whole other level of good, because he’s probably been in the same situation that you’ve been in," Brown told Sports Talk Media Network.
"Say you’re in a slump, or say you’re in a little mental hole, or just say you’re hurt or whatnot, he’s been there at the same school at the same time. It’s just a very great coach, and he’s on top of all that. He’s just a great guy.”
Besides Brown, the Tigers offered two other elite linebackers in the 2027 class: four-star prospects Kaden Henderson and Quinton Cypher.