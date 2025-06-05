"Clemson is just the best place to be": Tigers LB Sammy Brown's brother commits to Dabo Swinney's program for 2027 class

Four-star linebacker Max Brown committed to Clemson's 2027 class on Wednesday, choosing Dabo Swinney's program over Ohio State, Auburn and Tennessee. He is the younger brother of the Tigers' sophomore LB Sammy Brown.

Ad

“Clemson is just the best place to be,” Max told On3 following his decision. “They do it right on every aspect. They prepare you not only to win a national championship but for life after football as well."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

LSU and Ole Miss extended offers to Max two weeks ago, and he visited Georgia and Georgia Tech earlier this spring. Despite those opportunities, his long-standing admiration for Clemson ultimately led to his commitment.

Max is the No. 14 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 29 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. As a sophomore in the 2024 season, he totaled 152 tackles with 14 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Max's older brother, Sammy, completed a phenomenal freshman season in 2024 with the Tigers, becoming one of just seven players in program history to post double-digit tackles for loss as a true freshman.

Ad

“With my brother being there, it’s just icing on the cake," Max said. "Not only am I getting a great education and going to a historically great football school, but I’m getting to do all of that with my brother.”

However, Max’s early ties to Clemson were influenced by his father’s playing days at Furman, where longtime Tigers' strength coach Joey Batson was part of the staff.

Ad

Max Brown is excited to play under Clemson LB coach Ben Boulware

Max Brown visited town this week to attend another Dabo Swinney camp. A knee injury prevented him from participating in on-field drills, but he still made the trip to reaffirm his commitment to Swinney in person.

Brown was Clemson’s second overall offer in the 2027 recruiting class and has now become the Tigers’ first official commit for this cycle. He is eager to begin learning under linebackers coach Ben Boulware.

Ad

“Boulware is a great coach and like I said, having somebody that’s been there, done that and just got to the final prize of the game at the same school that he’s coaching at, it’s just a whole other level of good, because he’s probably been in the same situation that you’ve been in," Brown told Sports Talk Media Network.

Ad

"Say you’re in a slump, or say you’re in a little mental hole, or just say you’re hurt or whatnot, he’s been there at the same school at the same time. It’s just a very great coach, and he’s on top of all that. He’s just a great guy.”

Besides Brown, the Tigers offered two other elite linebackers in the 2027 class: four-star prospects Kaden Henderson and Quinton Cypher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More