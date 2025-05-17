Clemson Tigers CB commit Shavar Young praises Sherron Moore's defensive development amid Michigan flip rumors

Michigan has been aggressive in flipping recruits, and one of their top targets for the 2026 class is four-star cornerback Shavar Young.

Ad

The Knoxville Webb (Tennessee) standout has been committed to Clemson since August, but Sherrone Moore's program remains a threat to his Clemson commitment.

“They have a great football culture," Young told On3. "They put guys in the league on defense like every year."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Michigan got involved with Young early, extending an offer in 2022 when he was a freshman. Even though he has been committed to Clemson for nearly a year, the Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is reportedly actively working to bring him in for a visit.

"Michigan is a unique place," Young's mother, Ashley, told On3 in March. "We visited in the past so we are familiar with what the university has to offer."

Ad

Young is the No. 37 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 12 recruit in Tennessee, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

There's no clear indication he is leaning toward Michigan yet, but defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan has shown that he can make late moves, just as he did in 2025 when Moore's program flipped four-star cornerback Jordan Young shortly before Early Signing Day.

Michigan is also trying flip Auburn LB commit Shadarius Toodle

Four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle has been committed to Auburn since July, but Michigan is actively working to sway him to join their 2026 class, which has no linebackers committed yet.

Ad

“Shadarius’ big thing is development,” Toodle’s father, Shadrick, told On3's EJ Holland.

“That’s his focus. Michigan had 27 guys in the draft the last two years. That’s his ultimate goal. Michigan is at the top of the list in terms of Coach Moore and his staff getting players to the league. Michigan is a real player because of what my son wants to accomplish.”

Ad

Toodle is the No. 12 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 11 recruit in Alabama. He was in Ann Arbor in April and will be back for an official visit on May 30.

The Wolverines are also pursuing other committed recruits, including Samu Moala (Texas A&M), Jordan Campbell (Miami) and Chaston Smith (Notre Dame).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More