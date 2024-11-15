Five-star quarterback Caleb Cunningham flipped his commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss on Wednesday. The move brought Lane Kiffin’s Rebels a massive offensive boost, but Alabama fans were left reeling from the loss.

In response to heavy backlash from Alabama supporters, Cunningham took to X to share his perspective:

"One thing about me is I’m going to always do whatever God wants me to do!💯🙌🏾 #AGTG."

Fans quickly flocked to the comment section to call out Cunningham.

"Cmon bro...don't hide behind that...Did God want you to COMMIT to one team, only to backtrack?...Not cool saying it's a "God thing" when we all know different...I wish you the best though...Fantastic player, & Ole Miss is getting a great one," a fan wrote.

"You said #AGTG when you committed to Alabama and then lied. Learn your word @calebcunning13," one wrote.

"You did bama wrong bro 100% cap what happened to the loyalty," one wrote.

Cunningham is known for his speed and ability to catch difficult balls in traffic and was projected to become a dynamic target for Alabama’s five-star quarterback commit, Keelon Russell.

For Alabama fans, the loss was especially difficult to digest given his immense potential.

"what about the best receiver coach in cfb? coach shep? what about the best qb in the country keelon? you and ryan would’ve been an unstoppable duo 🤦," one wrote.

"He was tryna put you with the best qb in the country 🤣," one wrote.

Even Russell seemingly poked fun at the move by commenting with two crying laughing emojis on On3's Hayes Fawcett's Instagram post of Cunningham’s flip to Ole Miss.

Though Cunningham’s departure from Alabama is a tough pill to swallow, the school is still sitting atop the Southeastern Conference with 21 committed players. Its wide receiver room is left with four-star prospect Lotzeir Brooks.

Alabama still boasts a strong 2025 recruiting class with four other five-star commitments: Russell, Ty Haywood, Dijon Lee, and Michael Carroll. But there are still lingering concerns, as Carroll is set to visit Colorado, where Deion Sanders has already flipped multiple high-profile recruits, this weekend.

Caleb Cunningham's potential in Ole Miss

Caleb Cunningham is the only five-star recruit in Mississippi’s 2025 class and the first five-star wide receiver to commit to the Rebels since Laquon Treadwell in 2013.

Cunningham's commitment bumps Ole Miss’s 2025 recruiting class to No. 17 in the nation and No. 9 in the highly competitive SEC, with 20 players already on board. He joins wide receivers Dillon Alfred and Samari Reed in the cycle.

Cunningham’s arrival is timely as the Rebels prepare for the departure of key players, including Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins. Fortunately for the school, it will retain some experience talent at the position in Cayden Lee and Ayden Williams, who can help mentor the young wide receivers.

Before taking his talents to Oxford, Cunningham is focused on leading Choctaw County High School to a state title.

The Chargers are currently 10-1 and will face Winona this Friday.

