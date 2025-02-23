"Coach Cal's next great guard": Hoops fans react to IMG's Darius Acuff Jr. putting up 26 points against Montverde

Montverde Academy may be the defending National Champions, but Darius Acuff Jr. handed the Eagles their sixth loss of the 2024-2025 season. The five-star point guard led the Ascenders with 26 points, taking down their state rival Montverde Academy in the process, with the final score reading 68-62 on Saturday.

With Acuff now a senior and heading to Arkansas next season, many fans on Instagram were talking about how he would fit with head coach John Calipari's program over at Fayetteville. Meanwhile, others spoke about IMG's rivalry against Montverde Academy.

"Coach Cal's next great guard 😤," one fan said.

"This rivalry runs deeper than a lot of people think, since the avengers vs the super team," another fan said.

"Big win for the IMG boyz 🏆," one Instagram user wrote.

The win also got ESPN high school insider and scout, Paul Biancardi to express his views. One fan said that he thinks Darius Acuff Jr. would win the coveted Naismith High School Player of the Year Award.

"The closer!," ESPN's Paul Biancardi said.

"Say his name! Player of the year !" one fan wrote.

"Tuck your dresses in boys," one Instagram user said.

Fans react to Darius Acuff Jr. leading IMG Academy to victory vs. Montverde Academy (Source: Instagram/@sportcenternext)

With Saturday's win, IMG Academy has improved to 21-6 overall, while Montverde Academy, which had that undefeated run to the national championship last year thanks to Cooper Flagg, has fallen to 19-6 this season. The encounter on Saturday was the final game of the regular season for either team, and it was only fitting to see the two state rivals face off.

Darius Acuff Jr. could become the first Naismith Player of the Year winner to play for Arkansas Razorbacks

Darius Acuff Jr. was named as one of the five finalists for the Naismith High School Player of the Year trophy earlier this week. AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Nate Ament, and Darryn Peterson were the other players who earned a finalist spot.

The award is considered the most prestigious individual award in high school basketball, with winners expected to get better NIL deals and more attention from NBA scouts during their college stints. Should Acuff win, he would also be the first Razorback to win the award since its inception in 1987.

No player ever recruited by Arkansas has ever won the award, but it is pertinent to note that coach Calipari has had the opportunity to coach a Naismith Trophy winner. He coached Dajuan Wagner during his Memphis Tigers days. Previous winners of the prestigious honor include LeBron James (2003) and Kobe Bryant (1996).

