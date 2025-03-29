Coach Prime's 4-star CB target and Julian Lewis' former teammate Dorian Barney narrows recruitment list down to 6 potential destinations

Dorian Barney, a priority target for Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes and former Julian Lewis teammate, has cut down his college options to six schools. The new shortlist came out on Friday, a month after he released a 12-school list.

Barney’s new list includes Colorado, along with Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech.

The new list is notably missing powerhouses like Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida State and Miami, which were all included in his shortlist previously. Barney’s recruitment has not been short of surprises. In November, he withdrew his pledge from Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama after committing to the program in May.

After opening his recruitment back up, the four-star cornerback has been keenly wooed by some of college football’s top coaches, including Deion Sanders. Coach Prime has gone as far as having a FaceTime call with the prospect, a gesture he holds dear and takes as a sign that the coach prioritizes him.

“He doesn’t talk to a lot of recruits, so if he’s talking to me, he needs and wants me to come play with him,” Barney said.

The Buffs have a link with Dorian Barney that might work to their advantage. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder was a teammate of Julian Lewis back at Carrolton High School in Carrolton, Georgia.

Barney and Lewis were part of the Trojans team that went 14-1 in 2024 and reached the state championship game. In the process, Barney compiled 39 tackles, five interceptions, five pass breakups, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

His performance earned him invitations to the Under Armour All-American game and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

Who are Colorado’s top competitors in Dorian Barney’s recruitment?

The Buffs are not the only top contenders in Dorian Barney’s recruitment. The Carrollton (GA) cornerback has also received serious interest from the Texas A&M Aggies.

He has been at College Station on four visits, the latest being last weekend for the Aggies’ first weekend of spring practices. He spoke to 247Sports’ Andrew Hattersley about his visit and experience there.

“It was great getting back," Barney said. "That was my fourth time back. So I experienced a lot already with going there some other times, but it was good this time. The environment, hanging around with the staff. They always show me love when I’m there.”

Barney was also on a visit to Georgia Tech early in February, and with his latest shortlist, the Yellow Jackets are well in the race.

