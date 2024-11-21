Colorado Buffaloes' QB target Julian Lewis announces an official commitment date

Julian Lewis, a four-star quarterback from Carrollton High School is set to announce his commitment on Thursday. The former Indianapolis Colts punter and current ESPN analyst, Pat McAfee confirmed the same.

Lewis was initially committed to the USC Trojans but took a U-turn on his pledge on Sunday amidst rumors of him flipping to the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs have been relentless in their pursuit of the star quarterback and it seems to be working. Deion Sanders & Co. is looking at Lewis to fill in for Shedeur Sanders who is heading to the NFL next season.

Apart from Colorado, the Georgia Bulldogs are also believed to have a shot at landing the four-star prospect. They hosted the 6-0 quarterback this weekend for their game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Lewis' commitment has been a hot topic for the past few weeks and it will reach its climax at 12:10 p.m. Eastern on The Pat McAfee Show. The four-star QB is ranked No.36 in the country and is the sixth-best quarterback in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the sixth-best overall prospect in the state of Georgia.

Julian Lewis took a visit to Colorado last month

The Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes is currently the favorite to land the Georgia native's commitment. They have been in pursuit of Julian Lewis for a long time and he also took a visit to Boulder last month for their game against Cincinnati.

According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the quarterback looks at Colorado as a chance to compete for the starting job sooner rather than later, after Shedeur Sanders' eventual jump to the NFL next season.

"A Gatorade National Player of the Year Finalist a year ago and the winner in the Peach State, Lewis sees an opportunity to compete for the starting job in year one at Colorado and he’s talked highly of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in the past," the analyst said prior to Julian Lewis' visit, as per On3.

Colorado's Class of 2025 is ranked No.66 in the country as per 247Sports. They have landed commitments from 10 athletes so far and will have to buckle up down the stretch to crack the top 50 this year.

