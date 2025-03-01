Colorado's Julian Lewis and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. share their reactions to WR Peyton Zachary's commitment

Many high school athletes, like Peyton Zachary, value college football recruiting. Visits, commitments and other factors are key to this process.

Finding the best fit when deciding on a school is important for a player. A class of 2026 wide receiver just made their commitment, and many had something to say along with other top players and recruits.

Carrollton High School (GA) wide receiver Peyton Zachary made his commitment to Dan Mullen's UNLV Rebels.

Zachary posted on social media on Feb. 28 a commitment video where he's talking to his younger self via phone about his football journey, and, at the end of the video, the commitment is announced.

With such a huge announcement, many eacted to his commitment, one of which being Peyton's former teammate Julian Lewis.

Julian Lewis comment

Former four-star Carrollton High School quarterback and current Colorado Buffalo Julian Lewis commented on Peyton's commitment post on Instagram:

"Congrats P"

Peyton was a key target for Julian at Carrollton in a high-powered and talented offense. The pair connected for 969 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024.

AJ Marks comment

More players and top recruits commented, like three-star IMG Academy(FL) defensive back AJ Marks, who has 30 offers:

"Congrats Brother"

More reactions continued as 4-star Mater Dei High School (CA) wide receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr commented on the Instagram post:

"Proud of u Brudda"

Peyton Zachary recruiting breakdown

Peyton Zachary is a class of 2026 wide receiver. He's rated as a four-star prospect, the 85th-best player in the state of Georgia and the 170th-best wide receiver in the country, according to 247sports.

Zachary had 25 offers from schools like Akron, Eastern Kentucky and others but eventually committed to the UNLV Rebels.

The 5-foot-7, 160-pound, wideout is a dynamic player who's quick footed and has a lot of speed. In his high school career spanning three seasons, Zachary has totaled 172 catches for 2,577 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

UNLV Rebels breakdown

The UNLV Rebels have the 61st ranked 2026 recruiting class, according to 247sports. The class features two commits, Peyton Zachary and three-star edge rusher Cole Albrecht, who committed on Feb. 12.

UNLV has made headlines with the addition of former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen to their staff. The Rebels went 11-3 in the 2024 college football season.

