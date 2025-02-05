Colorado signee Isaiah Johnson, Son of NBA Trainer Chris Johnson, drops 39 to Lead Campbell to 70-67 Victory

Isaiah Johnson, son of NBA trainer Chris Johnson, signed for the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team on Aug. 15. The 6-foot-1 point guard will join coach Tad Boyle's side next season as he continues to impress for Campbell Hall High School (North Hollywood, CA).

Johnson dropped 39 points at the Intuit Dome to lead his team to a tight 70-67 win against Brentwood School on Sunday. He made offense look very easy as he dribbled through traffic to hit tough shots through contact in the paint and was able to convert shots beyond the arc. Famous basketball page Ballislife uploaded some highlights of Johnson on Instagram on Tuesday:

After their win against Brentford, Campbell also took home an 80-72 win against Viewpoint, bumping their record to 17-8 overall, while they boast a 5-2 record in the Gold Coast League.

They are now on a five-game winning streak that started on Jan. 27 when they defeated Crossroads 75-65. Since then, they have won against Grant, Viewpoint twice and Brentwood.

While his latest stats are unavailable, during his sophomore year, Johnson played 25 matches and averaged 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per contest for Campbell. His father, Chris Johnson, has been seen training the four-time NBA Champ LeBron James and other NBA stars.

Furthermore, both LeBron James and 13-time NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade reacted to Isaiah Johnson's post:

"Yessir nephew!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾," commented LeBron James.

Dwayne Wade commented, "Yes sir nephew 🫡."

Other NBA stars who congratulated Johnson on his commitment included one-time NBA All-Star Darius Garland, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, Detroit Pistons' power forward Tobias Harris and LeBron James' son and Arizona commit Bryce James.

Johnson ranks No. 283 nationally, No. 40 in the point guard position and No. 31 in California. According to 247Sports, Johnson had 10 offers from programs including Denver, New Mexico State, North Carolina A&T, Rice and Sam Houston State, among others.

Isaiah Johnson's recruitment timeline

According to 247Sports, Isaiah Johnson received four offers on Jun. 29 from UC Riverside Highlanders, Denver Pioneers, New Mexico State Aggies and Sam Houston State Bearkats.

He received five offers on Aug. 9 from North Carolina A&T, Rice, Weber State, UC Davis and San Diego. He committed to Colorado on Aug. 15 and signed the letter of intent on Nov. 13.

Johnson will join Ian Inman, Tacko Fawaz, Jalin Holland and Josiah Sanders on Tad Boyle's team next season.

