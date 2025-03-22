  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • “Columbus was as hoped": Ohio State's 2026 class QB target for five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. impressed with recent visit

“Columbus was as hoped": Ohio State's 2026 class QB target for five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. impressed with recent visit

By Maliha
Modified Mar 22, 2025 14:12 GMT
2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&amp;T- Ohio State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty
2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty

Four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley has rapidly climbed the recruiting rankings, attracting attention from top college football programs. The Celina High School star is among the most sought-after recruits in Texas, and Ohio State is keeping note of him.

Ad

Bentley received an offer from Ryan Day's program on Jan. 30. This week, he visited Columbus for the first time and was impressed with the reigning national champions.

“Columbus was as hoped," Bentley told On3. "Seeing the top of the food chain, the champs.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After extending an offer to Bentley in January, Day has made him a top priority for Ohio State's 2026 recruiting class, which has yet to secure a quarterback commitment. During his visit this week, Bentley also had positive interactions with Day's coaching staff and current players.

“Really good talking to all of the coaches and spending time with quarterbacks," Bentley told On3. "Got to see exciting things the school, city, and program offers."
Ad

Meanwhile, Ohio State already has five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. committed to its 2026 class, and if Bentley chooses the Buckeyes, the duo could form an elite connection.

What potential will Bowe Bentley bring to Ohio State for Chris Henry Jr.?

Bowe Bentley had a dominant junior season in 2024, leading Celina to a perfect 16-0 record and a Texas state championship. His breakout year saw him amass over 4,100 total yards and 63 touchdowns.

Ad

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback threw for 3,330 yards and 47 touchdowns with a 70% completion rate while rushing for 933 yards and 16 scores. His phenomenal performance has elevated his ranking, placing him as the No. 16 quarterback in the country and the No. 31 overall recruit in Texas, per Rivals.

Bentley also proved his skills as one of the top quarterbacks at the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl. He is a multi-sport athlete, competing in both soccer and lacrosse.

If Bentley performs at the same level or better than his junior season, he is expected to earn a five-star rating. A potential five-star duo on offense with Chris Henry Jr. is something any school can hardly miss out.

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी