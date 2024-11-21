Combs twins share highlights of their final Friday Night Lights cheerleading moment for Sierra Canyon 

Sierra Canyon High School's Combs twins were busy ahead of their final Friday Night Lights cheerleading practice. They took to Instagram to re-share a story of the practice after the IG handle @loveseancombs originally posted it. The account belongs to Diddy's youngest kid and is managed by her mother Dana Tran.

Diddy's daughters share highlights of their final Friday Night Lights cheerleading moment for Sierra Canyon (Image: The Combs Twins/IG)

The Combs twins are Diddy and Kim Porter's kids. They were born on Dec 21, 2006, and were named after their parents' grandmothers. They are now in their final year of cheerleading for Sierra Canyon High School.

Both Jessie and D'Lila Combs were joined by family members while cheerleading at a high school football game on Nov. 8. However, while talking to Rolling Out in 2022, the twins stated that they did not have any experience in cheerleading and started it because "it was fun":

“We had no experience before, I just wanted to try it because it was fun. Before this year, when I was in middle school here at Sierra, I saw the other cheerleaders cheering and it looked so much fun, I wanted to try it,” Jessie said.

D'Lila also added to the conversation, stating that they have a lot of fun doing it. The twins were also a part of the cheerleading squad that won the national championship this year. With the goal of becoming models, the twins have already made some appearances at fashion shows.

Coming from Vietnamese heritage, Dana Tran works in cybersecurity and is the mother of Diddy's youngest child Sean Combs. According to Tran's SpeakerHub profile, she is a global manager of industrial cyber and digital security at Siemens.

Combs twins share a heartfelt post of their late mother

While the Combs twins usually post pictures of themselves on their Instagram, they shared a heartfelt tribute to their late mother on Nov. 16.

"We can’t believe it’s been 6years without you. We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can’t even explain. We wish you were here with us but we know your spirit will be around forever!! We Love you Mommy❤️❤️," they captioned the picture.

Son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, Bryce James also commented on the post to show support for his schoolmates:

Bryce James shows support for his schoolmates (Image: The Combs Twins/IG)

"❤️," commented Bryce James.

Kim Porter died of pneumonia in 2018, aged 47.

