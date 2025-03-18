"Come be a Buckeye": Fans react as Ryan Day's Ohio State makes huge recruiting move for in-state four-star RB

Four-star running back Favour Akih from Hayes High School in Ohio has shown strong interest in in-state Ohio State for several months. He had already received offers from several major programs, but an offer from Ryan Day's school was highly anticipated.

That wait ended when Ohio State extended an offer to Akih on Monday for their 2026 recruiting class, following his visit to Columbus on Saturday for spring practice.

"WOW… TO GOD BE THE GLORY! After a great conversation with @ryandaytime , I am truly blessed and highly favored to have earned an offer from THEE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY! GO BUCKS 🌰🌰," Akih posted on X.

When speaking with Lettermen Row in February, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect described landing an offer from Ohio State as "a blessing and a long time coming," and now he has received it. Following the offer, Buckeyes fans have been actively recruiting him.

"Come Be a Buckeye," a fan wrote.

"Cmon to the family 💥💥🌰," one wrote.

"BuckeyeNation loves this young man 👊🏽👊🏽🏈🏈💪🏽💪🏽," one wrote.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Akih ran for 1,653 yards and 15 touchdowns, also adding 142 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions. Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn had shown considerable interest in Akih before the offer, and now with the scholarship, the Buckeyes are a prominent contender in his recruitment.

"Congratulations! Keep working hard! You got this!!!" one wrote.

"My guy!! Well deserved bub🤞🏽," one wrote.

"Congrats man. Only the best get that offer!!!" one wrote.

Akih is the No. 8 recruit in Ohio and the No. 18 running back in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Two more four-star offensive prospects received Ohio State offers this week

Several significant recruits visited Ohio State for spring practice on Monday, including Sam Greer, an in-state four-star offensive tackle from Archbishop Hoban High School. He has also had offers from Penn State, Michigan, Florida, and Oregon, among others.

Four-star interior offensive lineman Micah Smith was also in attendance during the practice and received a scholarship from OSU. The standout from Vero Beach High School (Florida) is the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 12 recruit in Florida, according to Rivals.

