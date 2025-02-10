  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "Come to BYU": Cougars fans urge Nate Ament to commit, as he drops 39-points vs. Mt. Zion Prep 

"Come to BYU": Cougars fans urge Nate Ament to commit, as he drops 39-points vs. Mt. Zion Prep 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 10, 2025 17:36 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Highland School vs Prolific Prep - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Highland School vs Prolific Prep - Source: Getty

Nate Ament is the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the class of 2025, and he is on course to decide on his collegiate career. The No. 4 ranked player made an official visit to the Duke Blue Devils this month and has now made five official visits to Texas, Louisville, Tennessee and Notre Dame.

Furthermore, after his NIL deal with Fanstake, where fans could leverage Ament's decision with "stakes," the Cardinals fans pledged a whopping $30,000 to convince Ament to join them. Amidst this, Ament continues to perform on the floor, scoring 39 points to lead his team to a 73-61 win over Hargrave on Sunday. Check out his highlights below:

also-read-trending Trending

After his performance, plenty of BYU fans commented on the post to lure him to commit to their program:

Cougars fans urge Nate Ament to commit
Cougars fans urge Nate Ament to commit
"Come to BYU," a fan commented.
"Can’t wait to see a 30 piece from you at BYU," another fan wrote.
"you belong to buy along with dybantsa man, come on, give the cougars what they need," a fan said, wanting to see Ament play with AJ Dybantsa.

Fans from other programs also joined in:

Other fans urge Nate Ament to commit
Other fans urge Nate Ament to commit
"@ament_nate make the move to Louisville!! You see what Pat Kelsey doing at Louisville!! The move is Louisville 100 percent Nate !" a fan wrote.
"at this point idk why he's waiting so much hahaahah, all top players have chosen. If he joins Duke, I think they'll have the best class and are sure to win with the boozers and flagg, slap ament on top of that and that's a side that is ready to win the championship. but I guess 💵 speaks so he might join Louisville, idk how much other teams are spending tho," a Duke fan commented.
"Come play at the Ville young buck! @louisvillembb," another fan commented.

Which program has the highest chance of landing Nate Ament?

With Ament heading towards the business end of deciding on his collegiate career, On3's recruitment machine suggests that the Duke Blue Devils lead the race to land Nate Ament with a 26.1% chance.

Tennessee and Louisville have a 17.3% and 14.8% prediction to sign Ament, respectively. Also, Notre Dame and Texas have a 12.3% probability each to sign Ament.

Which program do you think Ament will choose?

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी